Ellis Martin Report: Oroco Resources Corp.: Reports Multi-Billion Pound Copper Resource at Santo Tomas

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Adam Smith, co-founder and VP of Business Development of Oroco Resources Corp. (CVE:OCO) (OTCMKTS:ORRCF).Mr. Smith discusses the company's recent announcement of a multi-billion pound copper resource at its Santo Tomas project and the market's increasing interest in copper and acquisitive activity by the world's major mining companies.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HGY9LD7O





About Oroco Resource Corp:



Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) (OTCMKTS:ORRCF), founded in 2006, is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a history of and expertise in the development of resource opportunities in Mexico. Oroco is led by a management team with significant experience in exploration, discovery, development and operations in the mineral sector.



Oroco's focus is on the confirmation and expansion of the historical resource of the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State, Mexico, while continuing its assembly of neighbouring mineral concessions and the acquisition of certain other rights associated with the project. Oroco has a controlling interest in 8,908.79 hectares of contiguous mineral concession that cover and surround the known core of the Santo Tomas mineralized structure as well as the potential extensions of the historical resource to the north and south. This controlling interest increases as Oroco funds the additional exploration and development of the project.



The Santo Tomas project is a copper porphyry deposit which is historically defined by a total of 106 diamond drill and reverse circulation drill holes, totalling approximately 30,000 m. In July of 1994, Bateman Engineering Inc. conducted an economic assessment of the Santo Tomas project based on technical work by a team that included Mintec, Inc., Mountain States Research and Development, Inc., and Minetek S.A. de C.V. Bateman completed this study, termed "Santo Tomas Project, Sinaloa, Mexico, Pre-Feasibility Study." Current drilling activity is intended to confirm the historical project data and to further define the extent and quality of the resource.



While the economic assessment by Bateman contains favourable metallurgical test results and engineering designs that remain broadly acceptable today, the Company considers these historical economic studies and associated mineral resource estimates to be only conceptual in nature until confirmed b



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:

Oroco Resource Corp. The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

Oroco Resource Corp. Suite 1201-1166 Alberni Street Vancouver, BC V6E 3Z3 Tel: +1.604.688.6200 Fax: +1.604.688.6260 info@orocoresourcecorp.com