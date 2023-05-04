Capstone Copper Announces 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held May 3, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 524,341,372 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:
|
Number of Directors
|
% For
|
% Against
|
Number of Directors to be set at eight
|
99.90%
|
0.10%
|
Election of Directors
|
% of Votes For
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
Alison Baker
|
99.24%
|
0.76%
|
George Brack
|
99.10%
|
0.90%
|
Robert Gallagher
|
97.61%
|
2.39%
|
Anne Giardini
|
99.08%
|
0.92%
|
John Mackenzie
|
99.83%
|
0.17%
|
Peter Meredith
|
99.94%
|
0.06%
|
Patricia Palacios
|
99.94%
|
0.06%
|
Darren Pylot
|
98.46%
|
1.54%
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
% For
|
% Withheld
|
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration
|
99.85%
|
0.15%
|
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|
% For
|
% Against
|
To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular
|
98.68%
|
1.32%
|
Advance Notice Policy
|
% For
|
% Against
|
To pass a vote on Capstone's Advance Notice Policy.
|
99.97%
|
0.03%
|
Incentive Stock Option and Bonus Share Plan
|
% For
|
% Against
|
To approve all unallocated options, rights or entitlements pursuant to Capstone's Stock Option and Bonus Share Plan.
|
86.66%
|
13.34%
Detailed voting results for the 2023 AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
