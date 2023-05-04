Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

01:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 3, 2023 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including the election of management's director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold's Board of Directors, commented: "We appreciate shareholders' ongoing support of Equinox Gold and our strategic vision of becoming the Premier Americas Gold Producer. Thank you to the shareholders who did their own due diligence and voted for Dr. Sally Eyre as one of our directors, despite withhold recommendations due to a perceived lack of gender diversity on our Board. Currently two of our eight directors are female, and the Company is actively recruiting for an additional female director who will bring new skills and insight to our Board.

"I would also like to thank General Wesley Clark for his service to Equinox Gold as a director since early 2020 and look forward to his ongoing contributions as a special advisor to the Board."

Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 181,964,557 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 58.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Board Size

Resolution Votes For Votes Against
To set the number of directors of the Company at eight 158,787,096 (99.8%) 370,490 (0.2%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty - Chair 156,979,052 (98.6%) 2,178,534 (1.4%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio - Lead Director 153,273,169 (96.3%) 5,884,416 (3.7%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger 148,266,226 (93.2%) 10,891,359 (6.8%)
Mr. François Bellemare 158,685,704 (99.7%) 471,881 (0.3%)
Mr. Gordon Campbell 149,943,064 (94.2%) 9,214,521 (5.8%)
Dr. Sally Eyre 112,624,612 (70.8%) 46,532,973 (29.2%)
Mr. Marshall Koval 141,968,003 (89.2%) 17,189,582 (10.8%)
Mr. Greg Smith 150,952,894 (94.8%) 8,204,691 (5.2%)

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay 181,355,515 (99.7%) 609,042 (0.3%)

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Resolution Votes For Votes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation 156,130,098 (98.1%) 3,027,488 (1.9%)

Equinox Gold Contacts

Greg Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164783


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Equinox Gold Corp.

Equinox Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PQKJ
CA29446Y5020
www.equinoxgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap