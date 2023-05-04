Emerita Intersects 30.5 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.6 % Lead; 1.5 % Zinc; 2.61 g/t Gold and 193.5 g/t Silver, Including 5.4 Meters Grading 0.5 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 0.4 % Zinc; 7.50 g/t Gold and 675.7 g/t Silver from 507.9 Meters; and 7.5 Meters G

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX - V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project"). These results will be included in the upcoming maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). Assays from 10 additional drill holes from La Romanera deposit have been received. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.



Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita stated, "These holes are being incorporated into the block model for the forthcoming MRE. Meetings are occurring this week with Wardell Armstrong International, who has been engaged to complete the MRE, to review and refine the block model as we approach completion. Assay data for the remaining few drill holes is being incorporated as they are received."

La Romanera assay results include holes LR085, LR090, LR096, LR112, LR114, LR137, LR140, LR142, LR144, and LR145 and are reported below.

These holes are distributed broadly across the deposit between +100 and -350 m elevation (Figures 1, 2 and 3; detailed drill data is presented in Table 1).

Drill hole intercepts below 250 m depth (LR096, LR140, LR142) intercepted both the Upper and Lower Lenses. In some cases, the width of the lenses exceeds 30 meters and returned high grades in base metals as well as gold and silver.

Drill hole intercepts in the upper part of the deposit (LR137, LR145, LR144) intercepted both the Upper and Lower Lenses. The Upper Lens is characterized by high grade in base metals, gold and silver over narrow widths. The Lower Lens presents moderate widths in base metal grades and moderate to high grades in gold and silver.

Drill hole grades and thicknesses are reported below.

Drill Hole LR096:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 512.6 m and encountered 5.4 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 3.0 % Zn; 1.24 g/t Au and 80.6 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 518.0 m and comprises 4.5 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.0 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 2.28 g/t Au and 225.0 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR112:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 242.6 m and encountered 2.3 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.3 % Pb; 6.7 % Zn; 0.83 g/t Au and 79.9 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR137:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 149.9 m and encountered 3.1 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 0.8 % Pb; 0.2 % Zn; 1.53 g/t Au and 68.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR140:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 632.5 m down the hole and comprises 30.45 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 3.9 % Zn; 1.42 g/t Au and 84.2 g/t Ag including 8.1 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 4.0 % Pb; 13.8 % Zn; 2.46 g/t Au and 164.6 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR142:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 517.2 m and comprises 30.5 m of mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.6 % Pb; 1.5 % Zn; 2.61 g/t Au and 193.5 g/t Ag including 5.40 m grading 0.5 % Cu; 3.6 % Pb; 0.4 % Zn; 7.54 g/t Au and 675.7 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 518.6 m down the hole and comprises 7.45 m of mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 3.1 % Pb; 9.4 % Zn; 1.79 g/t Au and 141.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR144:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 91.4 m and encountered 1.6 m grading 0.4 % Cu; 4.1 % Pb; 8.0 % Zn; 2.96 g/t Au and 149.5 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 97.3 m and comprises 3.65 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.9 % Pb; 1.0 % Zn; 2.34 g/t Au and 119.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR145:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 94.4 m and encountered 2.75 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 2.8 % Zn; 2.10 g/t Au and 86.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR85, LR090, LR114:

Low grade pyrite, no significant assays.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Data, La Romanera Deposit

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth (m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t LENS LR085 646845 4172507 154 164 -67 398.3 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS LL LR090 646335 4172525 138 187 -64 192.4 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS LR096 646800 4172737 150 190 -55 553.0 512.6 518.0 5.4 0.3 1.5 3.0 1.24 80.6 UL LR096 518.0 522.5 4.5 0.2 2.0 3.4 2.28 225.0 LL LR112 646967 4172385 170 171 -69 272.7 242.6 244.9 2.3 0.2 2.3 6.7 0.83 79.9 LL LR114 646567 4172435 146 216 -38 150.8 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS LL LR137 646414 4172539 142 199 -42 176.0 149.9 153.0 3.10 0.2 0.8 0.2 1.53 68.8 LL LR140 646751 4172871 154 208 -53 685.4 632.5 663.0 30.45 0.3 1.5 3.9 1.42 84.2 LL incl. 654.9 663.0 8.10 0.2 4.0 13.8 2.46 164.6 LL LR142 646811 4172660 152 218 -63 594.4 486.7 517.2 30.50 0.3 1.6 1.5 2.61 193.5 UL incl. 507.9 513.3 5.40 0.5 3.6 0.4 7.54 675.7 UL LR142 518.6 526.0 7.45 0.2 3.1 9.4 1.79 141.8 LL LR144 646712 4172405 150 156 -46 146.0 91.4 93.0 1.60 0.4 4.1 8.0 2.96 149.5 UL LR144 97.3 101.0 3.65 0.2 2.9 1.0 2.34 119.8 LL LR145 646712 4172405 150 177 -31 131.0 94.4 97.2 2.75 0.1 1.5 2.8 2.10 86.7 LL





Figure 1: Vertical longitudinal section showing Upper Lens intercepts, La Romanera Deposit

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dfbc19b-888a-4de0-80ff-ce10ae30c0fd





Figure 2: Vertical longitudinal section showing Lower Lens intercepts, La Romanera Deposit



View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a42c1825-2169-4548-9336-63c57a9fb731





Figure 3: Plan map showing drill hole trace surface projections, La Romanera Deposit

View Figure 3 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25c645f4-6f7e-405e-8ec1-81967daccb4d

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at La Romanera and La Infanta is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15Km) from La Romanera and (8Km) from La Infanta. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is reassayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

