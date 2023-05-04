Glen Eagle Resources Announces Appointment of New Director to the Board

Montreal, May 4, 2023 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that Armando Farhate has been appointed as Director of the Corporation, as part of its restructuring process.

Armando Farhate, a Brazilian citizen, has more than 35 years of industry experience with the last twelve years being focused in the mining sector. He has occupied C-Level and Upper Management positions in mining companies in Brazil, Canada, Namibia and Botswana, and is currently Director of three other Canadian mining and exploration companies. He brings extensive expertise in all areas of this industry segment, with special focus on operations, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Mineral Resource Development.

Mr. Farhate holds a Mechanical Engineering degree, an MBA and is a Certified Board Member by IBGC (Brazil). He carried out several mandates in 33 different countries and speaks 7 languages fluently. He's currently COO & Head of Graphite Market and Sales at Gratomic Inc, a Canadian public company focused on developing graphite assets aiming to supply the fast-developing Electric Vehicle (EV) sector with a critical mineral for the batteries.

"Armando is a team player, with whom I have had the privilege to collaborate with for many years. He will bring Glen Eagle crucial expert advises, not only to continue developing its gold assets in Latin America, but also to help assess opportunities to transition into new critical minerals for serving the booming EV industry" noted Karl Trudeau, President and CEO of the Corporation.

ABOUT GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small producer and an exploration company of precious metals in Canada and the Central America area.

