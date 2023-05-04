Classic Minerals Limited: Kat Gap Update - Tailings Dam Facility Lining Works 100% Complete

Perth, Australia - Western Australian based gold mining company Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to report that the construction activities for the Kat Gap processing facility are moving forward at the Kat Gap project which located approximately 120 km south-east of Southern Cross, in Western Australia.The company has completed 100% of HDPE Lining of the TSF. The lining of the tailings dam was required to allow the company to use chemical reagents in the treatment process of the gold bearing ore. These chemical reagents will enable the recovery of the remaining gold trapped in the ore after the gravity gold component has been removed by the Gekko plant. The first stage of the tailings dam facility (TSF) has been designed to accommodate up to 70,000 tonnes of tailings with capacity to increase holdings up to approximately 130,000 tonnes through a series of wall lifts. The TSF has been designed specifically to store these chemical reagents used during the treatment process of the Kat Gap ore.The company is continuing to concentrate on other aspects of the site, including the installation and commissioning of the processing plant, the completion of the maintenance workshop fit out, and the erection of safety office and administrative buildings.The construction of the plant and site is progressing well, and Classic Minerals estimates that the commissioning of the TSF will be completed by the end of May.The company will continue to provide regular updates to investors on the construction of the plant and site works, along with the commissioning program. Investors can stay informed about the progress of the project and other important developments by monitoring the ASX announcements and the company's website.ABOUT THE FORRESTANIA GOLD PROJECTThe FGP Tenements (excluding Kat Gap) are registered in the name of Reed Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX listed Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR). Classic has acquired 80% of the gold rights on the FGP Tenements from a third party, whilst Hannans has maintained its 20% interest in the gold rights. For the avoidance of doubt Classic Ltd owns a 100% interest in the gold rights on the Kat Gap Tenements and also non-gold rights including but not limited to nickel, lithium and other metals.Classic has inferred and indicated mineral resources of 8.24 Mt at 1.52 g/t for 403,906 ounces of gold, classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with a recent Scoping Study (see ASX Announcement released 2nd May 2017) suggesting both the technical and financial viability of the project.*To view images, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3R9630J1





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au