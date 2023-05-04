Global Energy Metals CEO Invited to Participate as Panelist at the Cobalt Congress - a Major Annual Cobalt Industry Event

Vancouver, May 4, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that President & CEO, Mitchell Smith has been invited to participate as a panelist at the upcoming Cobalt Congress 2023 hosted by the Cobalt Institute being held in Istanbul, Turkey where he will discuss the role of cobalt in a shifting geopolitical landscape.

The Cobalt Congress is the major annual event for the cobalt industry. It attracts the great and the good from the cobalt industry from around the globe and provides a forum for networking, business development and getting up to date with what is happening in the sector.

This year, the Cobalt Congress will look at the role of cobalt in a shifting geopolitical landscape. We will discuss the global market dynamics, the geopolitics of cobalt, and the importance of building a responsible and transparent cobalt value chain.



Mr. Smith will participate in the Session 3 panel entitled "Cobalt as the Global Resource." This session will look at the global nature of cobalt with a special focus on the geographic diversity of reserves and supply, as well as discuss non-DRC countries' ambitions to contribute to the security of cobalt supply.

Marina Demidova - Head of Communications, Cobalt Institute will moderate the panel with speakers in addition to Mitchell Smith including:

Emre Kayisoglu - General Manager, Eti Bakir / Managing Director, ICoNiChem

Bryce Lee - Head of ESG Sustainability, Huayou Cobalt

Ash Lazenby - Cobalt Trading/Marketing, Glencore

The era-defining shift from fossil fuels to clean energy is set to deliver an unprecedented new boom for commodities, and an opportunity for investors, as a range of critical minerals finally get the attention they deserve due to their essential role in delivering emissions-free power and transport. To meet global climate change targets, demand for minerals and metals, like cobalt, used in green technologies such as rechargeable batteries used in vehicle electrification is expected to rise exponentially, and yet these irreplaceable building blocks enabling the energy transition, are expected to be in short supply, in part due to concentration of production and processing.

But as the global initiative to transition away from many carbon-based forms of energy proceeds, so too does the urgency arise for sustainable sources for critical components that go into these green technologies.

Canada, through collaboration with the United States and other strategic nation partners, has benefit to having the critical mineral reserves, skilled workforce, infrastructure, technology and clean energy necessary to fuel a new lithium ion battery ecosystem.

During the event, Mitchell will represent both Global Energy Metals as well as the Battery Metals Association of Canada, of which he is a Director of, to share an outlook for the cobalt sector focusing on the fundamental changes impacting the battery metals market. During the panel discussion he intends to emphasize how Canada, and North America as a whole, can play a crucial role, through companies like Global Energy Metals, in identifying strategic opportunities and be globally competitive in the sector as demand for critical materials grows and the push to regionalize supply chains is prioritized in an effort to meet demand for new energy technologies.

For those attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with Mitchell during the event or alternatively would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting outside of the event, please do so by email at info@globalenergymetals.com or phone at +1 (604) 688-4219.

About the Cobalt Institute

The Cobalt Institute is a trade association composed of producers, users, recyclers, and traders of cobalt. We promote the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt in all its forms.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.cobaltinstitute.org/about-us/.

About the Battery Metals Association of Canada

The Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC) is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Shared by its growing community is a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.

As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.bmacanada.org.

