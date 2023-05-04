Kavango West Surface Drilling Delineates New Underground Ore -- Mining Expected to Start Ahead of Schedule

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces results from the drilling of new mineralization targets at its Kombat Mine in Namibia (the "Project") with key highlights from the drilling campaign. The reported results are from the Kavango West area, 150 metres west of the Main Kavango Pit, discussed in recent press releases, the implications being a favourable confirmation of the Kombat trend mineralization.

Figure 1: Map of the Kavango Program Area Showing the Location of Holes 3.4, 9, and 15 in the Kavango West Area Verification holes 3, 4, 9 and 15 are in the heart of the Kavango West mineralized zone and should be considered infill holes confirming mineralization between holes previously drilled. The results reported here are notable because of the length of the intercepts above the projected reserve grade. (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights of the Drill Results

Hole 3 (180 azimuth, -76.4 dip)

- 10m, 2.07%Cu, from 53m

- 3m, 1.24%Cu, from 71m

Hole 4 (180 azimuth, -58 dip)

- 6m, 2.65%Cu, from 57m

Hole 9 (0 azimuth, -55 dip)

- 9m, 2.59%Cu, from 60m

Hole 15 (351 azimuth, -55 dip)

- 6m, 2.93%Cu, from 61m

The holes reported are from drilling testing gaps in the known mineralization previously thought to be barren. Holes 3, 4, 9 and 15 are verification holes testing continuity between areas previously drilled. The results are some of the longest intercepts drilled from surface.

Kavango West is a direct extension of the main body of the mineralization lying just west of the planned Kavango Pit closer to the mill and main shaft. The mineralization is proving to be higher grade but deeper than Kavango and Kavango North. From historical drilling, this connects to even larger bodies at depth and is close to underground workings. This area has been incorporated into the Company's underground mine plan.

Jed Richardson, Trigon's President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the progress made by the Trigon team. The work has exceeded our initial expectations and we are ahead of schedule. Crews have moved to the open pit. Free dig material around the pit is already being moved. Holes are being drilled and charges are being set for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, a week ahead of the previously projected first blast of May 16, 2023."

The assays have been prepared and classified by Trigon Mining (Namibia)(Pty) Ltd in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Table of Drilling Highlights

Hole ID X Y Depth Azimuth Dip Significant and Selected Intersections KVW0001 74,415 253,342 73.6 0 -45 1m, 1.48%Cu, 7.5g/t Ag, from 69m KVN0003 74,425 253,404 76.4 180 -59 10m, 2.07%Cu, from 53m 3m, 1.24%Cu, from 71m KVW0004 74,465 253,405 67.1 180 -58 6m, 2.65%Cu, from 57m KVW0005 74,450 253,415 82.7 181 -51 2m, 1.28%Cu, from 57m 3m, 8.30%Cu, from 67m KVW0006 74,433 253,400 70.8 172 -62 4m, 2.83%Cu, from 64m KVW0008 74,423 253,343 85.7 0 -55 7m, 1.58%Cu, from 59m KVW0009 74,434 253,344 79.7 0 -62 9m, 2.59%Cu, from 60m KVW0014 74,453 253,342 76.4 12 -56 1m, 1.92%Cu, from 65m KVW0015 74,465 253,340 73.4 351 -55 6m, 2.93%Cu, from 61m KVW0016 74,473 253,338 74.1 2 -51 3m, 1.29%Cu, from 62m KVW0017 74,482 253,336 77.1 337 -45 3m, 1.52%Cu, from 67m KVW0017B 74,485 253,336 83.1 5 -44 1m, 3.22%Cu, from 65m KVW0021 74,500 253,370 76.5 6 -56 3m, 1.52%Cu, 5.7g/tAg, from 43m

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC):

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICPOES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Renmark Financial to Host Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Today

Trigon will be participating in a live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow session Thursday, May 4, 2023. Trigon welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Jed Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aidan Sullivan, Vice-President, Investor Relations will walk viewers through the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Trigon website.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company's exploration plans and results thereof, the prospectivity of the Project, the economic viability of the Project, the Company's ability to restart operations and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

