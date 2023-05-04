Tana Select Samples 132.5 g/t Gold at its Golden Triangle King - Double T Property

Vancouver, May 4, 2023 - Tana Resources Corp. (CSE: TANA) ("TANA" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its 2022 exploration program at the 1,500 hectare King - Double T project (the "Property") located approximately 20 kilometers north of the former Snip Gold Mine in northwest BC's Golden Triangle.

The focus of the 2022 program was to verify the historical mineralization at the known showings and compare/contrast the mineralization to Enduro's Northwest Zone 7 km to north. Highlights of the 2022 Program include:

King Double T Zone 5 select grab samples plus one duplicate (132.5 to 1.84 g/t gold, with 199.5 g/t gold from duplicate) from King Vein 3 select grab samples of quartz veining in granodiorite (49.8 to 32.1 g/t gold)

North Zone 2 select grab samples 528 and 20.5 ppm silver, 11.6 and 3.43 percent lead and 25 and 3.53 percent zinc



Tana cautions investors select grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily indicative of the presence of significant mineralization on the King - Double T property.

Most of the exploration effort focused in the area of the previously known King Double T Zone, a 30cm to 1.30m quartz vein striking 340o and dipping 30o NE, traced over 150m. Sampling in the granodiorite hosting the King Vein located additional areas of quartz veining that carried gold over limited strike.

Exploration also focused on the South Glacier area, where finely disseminate pyrite was noted in sericite altered monzonite. Local quartz-barite-iron-carbonate veins within the monzonite also carried finely disseminated pyrite. A total of eight grab samples returned background to 17 ppb gold, 3 to 16 ppm copper, 0.5 to 5 ppm molybdenum.

Sampling was also completed at the historic North Zone, an area of stratabound finely disseminated galena and sphalerite in the limestones. Two select grab samples returned values of 528 and 20.5 ppm silver, 11.6 and 3.43 percent lead and 25 and 3.53 percent zinc. The most intense mineralization is located proximal to a fault cutting the area.

Soil sampling focused on an area of historic silver, lead and zinc soil anomalies located several hundred meters west and downslope of the North Zone. 8 of the 55 soils returned values in excess of 1 ppm silver, to a maximum of 3.4 ppm, along with elevated lead and zinc values. A follow up field examination suggests the anomalies are transported downslope from the North Zone itself.

A total of 22 select grab or grab samples were sent to the lab for analysis from the King - Double T zone: 5, plus one duplicate, from the King Vein, 8 from the hosting granodiorite, 1 from a monzonite and 4 from volcanics lying to the northwest of the granodiorite.

In addition, 11 samples of various lithologies were submitted for whole rock analysis to establish backgrounds.

Sampling was also planned for the area to the west of the known showings, where the strike projection of the McLymont Fault is suspected and gossanous zones outcrop. However, the exploration crew was unable to safely access the rugged terrain, so it remains unmapped and unsampled.

The results suggest no comparison can be between the King Zone and Enduro's Northwest Zone. However the Glacier Zone shows similarities to Enduro's Arseno/West McLymont area.

"Selective sampling of the known mineralization returned excellent values and management has scheduled to complete the key objective of the program, testing the area of the projected strike extension of the McLymont Fault," commented Tana CEO Vic Korajian. "Tana's management team is evaluating the King - Double T property and the 2023 exploration season," he continued.

QA/QC

All samples were taken by Ty McGee, P.Geo of Axoim Exploration Group Ltd. All sample locations were recorded in the Datam of NAD 83 Zone 9 with a handheld GPS unit. Samples were collected using a rock hammer or geotul and chisel, and sealed in a polybag and labelled with the sample number corresponding to the sample tag placed in each bag. These samples were then placed and sealed in larger rice bags labeled with client information on one side and shipped via vehicle back to the ALS Minerals North Vancouver facility for analysis. ALS North Vancouver is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility.

All rock samples were analyzed utilizing the ME-ICP41 technique, an aqua regia digestion of a 0.5 gram sample with an ICP-AES finish. Over limit values are analyzed with the OG46 technique, a 0.4 gram sample with a higher detection limit with an ICP finish. Rock samples were also analyzed utilizing the Au-ICP 21 procedure, a 30 gram fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. Over limit received an Au-GRA 21 analysis, a 30 gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Selected samples with visible or suspected free gold were analyzed with an Au-SCR21 technique, where 1 kg of pulp is screened to 100 microns, and the coarse and fine fractions are fire assayed separately and the results are combined for the total gold content. The soil samples were also analyzed utilizing the ME-ICP41 technique. Gold analyses were not completed on the soils.

As this is a preliminary program, certified reference standards were not inserted into the sample stream. No discrepancies were noted in assay results nor in the lab QA/QC.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of the Tana and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Double T - King

The King - Double T property lies in an underexplored, prospective area of the Golden Triangle north of the former Snip Mine, where recent, gold, polymetallic and porphyry copper prospects have been discovered. The King Vein and North Zone appear to spatially relate to the suspected southern projection of the regional McLymont Fault, as supported by a series of historic airborne magnetic surveys.

Historic exploration has identified a number of mineralized areas including:

King vein - a flat lying quartz vein yielding grab sample highlights of 1,725 g/t gold; 1988 drilling returned values ranging from 9.19 to 103.59 g/t gold (0.294 to 3.315 oz/t) over widths ranging from 0.43 to 0.50 metres; (true width unknown)

North Zone - a stratiform lead-zinc-silver zone returning highlight grab samples of 6.4% lead, 31.3% zinc and 890 g/t silver; 1987 drilling returned values ranging from 0.01 to 7.3 g/t gold and 2.0 to 219 g/t silver all over widths of one metre; (true width unknown)



The source of the exploration information is Tana's June 21, 2021 Technical Report on the Double T Property by Derrick Strickland, found under Tana's profile on SEDAR.

Tana is earning a 70% interest in the Double T claim block and a 50% interest in the King claim block by making a series of cash payments, share issuances and meeting a series of work commitments.

About TANA

Tana Resources Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high value mining projects. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management.

