Trailbreaker Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, May 04, 2023 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.
The Company will now issue 6,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.
All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a 4-month hold.
The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
