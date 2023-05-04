First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.
NAME
NUMBER OF SHARES
% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams
547,120,746
44,468,483
92.48
%
7.52
%
Alison C. Beckett
583,994,843
7,594,386
98.72
%
1.28
%
Robert J. Harding
522,664,840
68,924,389
88.35
%
11.65
%
Kathleen A. Hogenson
588,416,966
3,172,263
99.46
%
0.54
%
C. Kevin McArthur
587,095,068
4,494,161
99.24
%
0.76
%
Philip K. R. Pascall
551,184,304
40,404,925
93.17
%
6.83
%
A. Tristan Pascall
585,779,989
5,809,240
99.02
%
0.98
%
Simon J. Scott
590,383,265
1,205,964
99.80
%
0.20
%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner
587,704,593
3,884,636
99.34
%
0.66
%
Geoff Chater
590,650,007
939,222
99.84
%
0.16
%
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!