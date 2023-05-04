Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the "Company" or "DPM") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



A total of 145,072,056 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Against % Against Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell 128,231,830 92.12 10,964,282 7.88 Jaimie Donovan 138,108,732 99.22 1,087,636 0.78 R. Peter Gillin 129,617,682 93.12 9,578,686 6.88 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 136,263,430 97.89 2,932,938 2.11 Juanita Montalvo 137,764,783 98.97 1,431,329 1.03 David Rae 138,493,472 99.50 702,896 0.50 Marie-Anne Tawil 137,539,338 98.81 1,656,771 1.19 Anthony P. Walsh 135,589,860 97.41 3,606,508 2.59

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 132,993,113 91.67 Votes Withheld 12,078,843 8.33

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company's approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 136,636,665 98.16 Votes Against 2,563,199 1.84

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company's purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company's resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

