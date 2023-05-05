Myriad Retains Investor Engagement Firm Outside the Box Capital

Vancouver, May 4, 2023 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF)(FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Outside the Box Capital Inc. to grow the Company's social media presence, facilitate investor awareness and assist in more widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

"Myriad has a simple and highly compelling story. We are literally surrounded by world-class uranium projects, in close proximity to us and sharing fault structures with us, and in what we feel might be the most prospective uranium zone in the world. Outside the Box, which has had tremendous success with companies in a range of sectors, is going to help us communicate this message," stated Thomas Lamb, Myriad's CEO. "We believe we have a great chance to make a world-class uranium discovery in Niger's Tim Mersoï Basin. Fault structures controlling the mineralisation of some of the world's largest and highest grade uranium deposits run through our licenses. We are surrounded by those deposits, which are owned by Orano, Global Atomic, Goviex, and others. Our areas were previously owned and explored at a regional scale by Orano's predecessor Areva. This confirmed their prospectivity. Areva generated data and plans worth millions, which we have acquired. We will leverage the insights from Areva's previous work and also Global Atomic's more recent high grade discovery of Dasa. Niger continues to emerge as a global uranium powerhouse, and may soon be the world's second-largest uranium producer. Exploration and permitting costs in the Tim Mersoï stand at a fraction of those for many other uranium prospective jurisdictions, while the potential for both low and high grade discoveries remains promising. Moreover, Niger's commitment to the sector is ongoing, and the country's stability and security is bolstered by the West's growing need for a secure uranium supply. For example, America's largest air force base in Africa is located in the middle of the Tim Mersoï Basin."

The agreement with Outside the Box Capital Inc. is for an initial 6 months beginning April 27, 2023 at a cost of $100,000 over that term. Outside the Box Capital is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Outside the Box Capital nor its principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest.

About Myriad

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a 100% option interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licences in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. These licences are surrounded by many of the most significant uranium deposits in Africa, including Orano's 384 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 Imouraren, Global Atomic's 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex's 100 Mlbs Madaouela, and on the same fault structures. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad's factsheet is here. A CEO interview with Crux Investor which may be of interest is here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

