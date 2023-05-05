TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Saskatchewan Securities Commission on May 3, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HTC 1 HTC Purenergy Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year, as required by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102). 2022/12/31





A Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion and Analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year, as required by Part 5 of NI 51-102. 2022/12/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

Integra Resources Corp. ("ITR")

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length arrangement agreement dated February 26, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra") and Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial"). On May 4, 2023, pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), Integra completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Millennial (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, former Millennial shareholders received 0.23 of an Integra common share (each, an "Integra Share") for each one Millennial share (each, a "Millennial Share") held.

Millennial shareholders approved the Arrangement on April 26, 2023 at a special meeting of shareholders. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Plan of Arrangement on May 1, 2023 and the Arrangement closed on May 4, 2023.

As part of the Arrangement, the common share purchase warrants of Millennial (symbol: MPM.WT) (the "Warrants") have been adjusted such that the Warrants are now exercisable to acquire 0.23 of one Integra Share, all pursuant to a supplemental warrant indenture dated May 4, 2023. No fractional Integra Shares will be issued on exercise of the Warrants and therefore the Warrants will need to be exercised in sufficient numbers to provide for the delivery of a whole number of Integra Shares. All other material terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

There is no change in the Warrants CUSIP number and trading symbol and no consolidation of capital.

Capitalization: 21,562,500 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 16, 2022, as supplemented by a supplemental indenture dated May 4, 2023, of which 20,092,415 Warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MPM.WT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 60041N112 (UNCHANGED)



No action is required by holders of Warrants with respect to the adjustments above under the Plan of Arrangement and the certificates currently representing the Warrants will continue to evidence the rights outlined above in respect of the Warrants until replaced against transfer.

For more details, please refer to Millennial's management information circular dated March 27, 2023 and Integra and Millennial's joint news releases issued February 27, 2023, March 16, 2023 and May 4, 2023, each of which is available on SEDAR.

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Subscription Receipts Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023, converted as follows:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 18,004,739



Agent's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. received $440,916.66 cash, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. received $440,916.66 cash, and Cormark Securities Ltd. received $440,916.66 cash.



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Integra has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 16, 2023.

Additional Information:

Please see elsewhere in today's TSX Venture Exchange bulletins for information regarding the delisting of the Millennial Shares from TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("MPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Delist - Common Shares

Effective at the close of business, Friday, May 5, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Plan of Arrangement

The delisting of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. results from a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving the Company and Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra"), an Exchange-listed issuer. Under the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders received 0.23 of an Integra share for each Company share held at a deemed price of $0.18 per share. Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on April 26, 2023. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order in connection with the Plan of Arrangement on May 1, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the information circular of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. dated March 27, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2023 and May 4, 2023.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 8, 2023, 11,363,933 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220). This security will trade in U.S. dollars.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 11,363,933 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price: US$10.70 per Share at any time on or prior to May 27, 2027



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ODV.WT.U



CUSIP Number: 68828E239



The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 4, 2022, between TSX Trust Company and the Company, as amended and supplemented on March 29, 2022, and as further amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U")

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN: 4 mai 2023

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

11 363 933 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 8 mai 2023. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220). Ces titres transigeront en dollars U.S.

Juridiction de la société: Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription: 11 363 933 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons: 10,70 $ US par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 27 mai 2027



Agent des transferts: Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons: ODV.WT.U



Numéro de CUSIP: 68828E239



Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 4 mars 2022 entre Société de fiducie TSX et la société, telle que modifiée et complétée le 29 mars 2022, et telle que subséquemment modifiée et complétée le 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 8, 2023, 7,752,916 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 7,752,916 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price: $14.75 per Share at any time on or prior to March 2, 2027



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ODV.WT.A



CUSIP Number: 68828E221



The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 2, 2022, between TSX Trust Company and the Company, as amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.A")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : 4 mai 2023

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

7 752 916 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 8 mai 2023. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220).

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription : 7 752 916 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons : 14,75 $ par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 2 mars 2027



Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons: ODV.WT.A



Numéro de CUSIP : 68828E221



Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 2 mars 2022 entre la Société de fiducie TSX et la société, telle que modifiée et complétée le 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 17, 2023, and the amendments therein (collectively, the "Agreement"), between a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Purchaser") and a group of arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Purchaser has entered into a joint venture with the Vendors and has acquired a 20% interest in two producing wells and a 50% interest in eight additional existing wells which are being connected to a helium processing plant, and which together comprise the Pinta South Project ("Project"). The Purchaser also holds a 50% working interest in all future wells drilled as part of the Project. In consideration of the acquisition, the Purchaser remitted a total cash payment of $8,000,000 USD, and issued 10,810,812 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share. Additionally, the Purchaser has funded $2,000,000 USD into a capital development program for the Project.

The Company has agreed to issue 324,324 Shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share to an arm's length management and advisory company, in consideration for administrative services provided in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 8, 2023, the common shares of Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 20, 2023; April 5, 2023; and May 1, 2023.

________________________________________

23/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 60% interest in the Big Hill Lithium Project (3 exploration licenses, 7,500 hectares) located in Newfoundland and Labrador.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $225,000 13,850,000 Common Shares $3,250,000



The property is subject to an existing 1% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase one half for $1,000,000 at any time.

An arms-length finder will receive $20,000 cash and up to 1,310,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2023

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Option Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in 96 mining claims located in the Baie-James area, province of Québec.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES* WORK EXPENDITURES ($)







Effective date $25,000 $25,000 in shares representing up to 55,556 common shares N/A







6 months $12,500 $12,500 in shares representing up to 27,778 common shares N/A







First year $62,500 $62,500 in shares representing up to 138,889 common shares $100,000







Second year $50,000 $50,000 in shares representing up to 111,111 common shares Aggregate of $300,000







Third year $100,000 $100,000 in shares up to 222,222 common shares Aggregate of $1,000,000



* The common shares will be issued at a minimum deemed value of $0.45 per share.

The vendor will retain a 3% gross overriding royalty. The Company may purchase 1% of the royalty for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023 and April 25, 2023.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Brunswick Exploration Inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention d'option offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir 100 % d'intérêt dans 96 claims miniers située dans la région de la Baie James dans la province du Québec.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Date d'effet de l'entente Minimum 25 000 $ 25 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 55 556 actions ordinaires S/O







6 mois 12 500 $ 12 500 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 27 778 actions ordinaires S/O







Première année 62 500 $ 62 500 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 138 889 actions ordinaires 100 000 $







Deuxième année 50 000 $ 50 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 111 111 actions ordinaires Total de 300 000 $







Troisième année 100 000 $ 100 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 222 222 actions ordinaires Total de 1 000 000 $



La société accordera une redevance brute sur les métaux de 3 %. La société peut racheter 1% de cette royauté pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 24 janvier 2023 et 25 avril 2023.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, in connection with the purchase of a 100% interest in 5 mining claims located in the province of Québec, Canada, in consideration of $5,000 in cash and 12,500 common shares.

The vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty. The Company may purchase half of the royalty for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2023.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition entre Brunswick Exploration inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance, relativement à l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % portant sur 5 claims miniers situés dans la province du Québec, Canada, en considération de 5 000 $ en espèces et 12 500 actions ordinaires.

Le vendeur conservera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 25 avril 2023.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of one (1) mineral license and ten (10) mineral claims in Manitoba, referred to as the Mel Project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $300,000 2,000,000 Common Shares N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 6, 2023.

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 5,140,000 federal flow-through common shares (the "Fed FT Shares") and

4,545,455 Quebec flow-through common shares (the "QC FT Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.155 per Fed FT Share and

$0.165 per QC FT Share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $46,401 331,435 Shares 0 Warrant



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 1, 2023.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 mai 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 5 140 000 actions ordinaires accréditives fédérales (les « Actions Acc fed ») et

4 545 455 action ordinaires accréditives du Québec (les « Actions Acc QC »)



Prix : 0,155 $ par Action Acc Fed et

0,165 $ par Action Acc QC



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: N/A



Montant total en espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraires d'intermédiation : 46 401 $ 331 435 actions 0 bon de souscription



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1er mai 2023.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,017,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 6, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 6, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 (Unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,035,000 shares with 3,017,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2022.

________________________________________

ENEREV5 METALS INC. ("ENEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 17, 2022, between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has expanded its Barbara Bay project in Québec by additional 171 claims comprising approximately 9,234 hectares which now totals 33,200 hectares of contiguous claims. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company issued 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the Vendors. The Company has also reimbursed the Vendors for their government staking fees ($11,687.50) plus staking costs ($1,000) for a total of $12,687.50.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2022 and December 5, 2022.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 23,850,131 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 23,850,131 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,850,131 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 3,068,275 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,428,275



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $84,481.94 NA 1,206,883



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.14 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023 and April 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("MPM") ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023 and April 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,905,112 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 4,905,112 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,905,112 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,383 N/A 137,589 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 20, 2023 and April 5, 2023:

Number of Special Warrants: 25,000,000 special warrants (each, a "Special Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Special Warrant



Special Warrant Term: Each Special Warrant, subject to a Penalty Provision (as defined below), will be automatically converted into one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit") without payment of any additional consideration at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company obtains a final receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission for a short form prospectus, qualifying the distribution of the common shares and warrants issuable upon exercise or deemed exercise of the special warrants (the "Qualification Date"); and (ii) the date that is 4 months and one day following the closing date of the offering (the "Qualification "Deadline"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").



Penalty Provision: In the event the Qualification Date has not occurred prior to 4:00 pm (Toronto time) on the Qualification Deadline, each unexercised Special Warrant will be deemed exercised and will automatically be exchanged for 1.1 Units without further payment or action by the holder thereof on the first business day following the Qualification Deadline.



Warrant Term: Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.







Number of Placees: 225 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Special Warrants





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 28 3,993,330

Agent's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $750,000 cash, a corporate finance fee of 500,000 common shares and 1,376,100 compensation special warrants (each, a "Compensation Special Warrant").

Finder's Fee:



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Compensation Special Warrants

N/A N/A 123,900



Compensation Special Warrant term: Each Compensation Special Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one (1) compensation option (a "Compensation Option"), for no additional consideration, at any time, subject to the Penalty Provision, and each Compensation Special Warrant not previously exercised shall be deemed exercised on the later of (i) the Qualification Date; and (ii) the Qualification "Deadline. Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

The Company issued news releases on May 1, 2023 and May 3, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,365,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit.



Warrants: 9,182,500 whole Warrants to purchase 9,182,500 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable until April 21, 2025, being a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 13 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[5 Existing Insiders] Y 15,915,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group Member] P 62,500



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,000 N/A 45,000



Finder Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof at an exercise price of $0.30 per Finder Share until April 21, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:



Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange