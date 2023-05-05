Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, May 5, 2023 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding an Investor Webinar presentation hosted by London South East on Monday 15th May 2023 at 6pm (UK local time).
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, you can register for free using the link below:
London South East May 15th registration link :
https://bit.ly/3NAREOT
For further information visit www.orosur.com, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:
Orosur Mining Inc. Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker Andy Thacker/James Pope Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications Tim Thompson Mark Edwards Fergus Mellon orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
