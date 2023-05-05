CoTec Holdings Corp. Provides Update On OTCQB Listing

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2023 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the OTC has completed its review of CoTec's application and the Company is now the final phase of listing on the OTCQB in the United States.

The Company has paid the OTC annual fee and is awaiting its listing date and ticker symbol.

Julian Treger, CEO of the Company commented; "we are pleased to have reached the end of this journey and to provide our US shareholders greater flexibility and access to invest in and be part of our exciting growth story."

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies which have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

