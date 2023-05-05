Menü Artikel
Holding(s) in Company

18:11 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Kenmare Resources plc
Styne House, Hatch Street Upper Dublin 2, Dublin, IE-D, D02 DT27, IE
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:

Perpetual Limited and its related bodies corporate		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Sydney, Australia
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: J O Hambro Capital Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

04/05/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified:

05/05/23
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% n/a 4.99% 94,829,551.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% n/a 5.00%


9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights


Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect
IE00BDC5DG00 4,740,656.00 4.99%
SUBTOTAL A 4,740,656.00 4.99%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Perpetual Limited 4.99 0.00 4.99
Perpetual Acquisition Company Limited 4.99 0.00 4.99
Pendal Group Limited 4.99 0.00 4.99
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited 4.99 0.00 4.99
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 05/05/2023.



Mineninfo

Kenmare Resources plc

Kenmare Resources plc
Bergbau
Irland
A2ALC1
IE00BDC5DG00
www.kenmareresources.com
Minenprofile
