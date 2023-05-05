Thor Explorations Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Vancouver, May 5, 2023 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Douta Gold Project in Senegal.

The filing of this technical report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news releases of March 20th, 2023, titled "Thor Explorations announces updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its Douta Gold Project in Senegal".

The independent technical report is titled "Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, Douta Gold Project, Senegal" dated 25 April 2023 and was compiled by MineralMind Australia.

An updated Company Presentation can be found on Thor's website: www.thorexpl.com.

The technical report will be available today on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.thorexpl.com).

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

