Thor Explorations Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, Douta Gold Project, Senegal

19:05 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 5, 2023 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Douta Gold Project in Senegal.

The filing of this technical report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news releases of March 20th, 2023, titled "Thor Explorations announces updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its Douta Gold Project in Senegal".

The independent technical report is titled "Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, Douta Gold Project, Senegal" dated 25 April 2023 and was compiled by MineralMind Australia.

An updated Company Presentation can be found on Thor's website: www.thorexpl.com.

The technical report will be available today on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.thorexpl.com).

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)
Tel: +1 416 822 6483
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Ibu Lawson (Investor Relations)
Tel: +447909825446
Email: ibu.lawson@thorexpl.com

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165043


