Argonaut Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

22:47 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 521,935,132 shares, representing 62.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Set the Number of Directors to Seven

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Against"

% Against

493,392,070

99.90 %

506,595

0.10 %


Election of Directors

Director

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Withheld"

% Withheld

James E. Kofman

479,652,658

97.12 %

14,246,007

2.88 %

Richard Young

493,254,274

99.87 %

644,391

0.13 %

Ian Atkinson

478,099,436

96.80 %

15,799,229

3.20 %

Stephen Lang

449,428,891

91.01 %

44,419,774

8.99 %

Dale C. Peniuk

479,836,772

97.15 %

14,061,893

2.85 %

Paula Rogers

479,074,821

97.00 %

14,823,844

3.00 %

Audra B. Walsh

479,822,527

97.15 %

14,076,138

2.85 %


Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Withheld"

% Withheld

521,434,991

99.90 %

500,141

0.10 %


Approval of Share Incentive Plan

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Against"

% Against

404,365,375

81.87 %

89,533,290

18.13 %


Executive Compensation Approach

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Against"

% Against

472,152,145

95.60 %

21,746,520

4.40 %

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company with a portfolio of operations and multi-stage assets in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost mid-tier gold producer, the Company is in the final stages of construction at its Magino project, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2023 and become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The commissioning of Magino will be the first step in transforming the Company as it enters a pivotal growth stage. The Company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing potential for redevelopment and additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".

SOURCE Argonaut Gold



Contact
Joanna Longo, Investor Relations, Phone: 416-575-6965, Email: joanna.longo@argonautgold.com, Argonaut Gold Inc., www.argonautgold.com
