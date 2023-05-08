Tudor Gold Commences 2023 Exploration Drilling Program at the Treaty Creek Property Located in Northwestern British Columbia

Vancouver, May 8, 2023 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2023 exploration program (the "Program") at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

The fully funded Program consists of a minimum 25,000 metre (m) diamond drilling campaign that has been developed to target the north and northeast mineral extensions of the Goldstorm Deposit, where drilling in 2021 and 2022 intercepted the highest grades of gold, copper, and silver mineralization at Treaty Creek to date. These results contributed to a significantly upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate recently announced by the Company in a news release dated March 15, 2023 (the "March News Release"), which reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces (Moz) of gold equivalent (AuEQ) grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ.

In addition to the northern step-out drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit, the Company plans to carry out exploration drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone ("PSZ") to follow up on six drill holes that were drilled in 2020 and 2021 which all intercepted gold and silver mineralization, highlighted by hole PS-21-06, which returned 118 m of 0.66 g/t gold, 3.69 g/t silver including 31.5 m of 0.84 g/t gold, 6.09 g/t silver. PSZ is a gold-dominant mineralized system measuring 1.3 kilometers (km) in strike length and is located approximately 2.5 km southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit and approximately 2.5 km northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit near the southwestern boundary of the Treaty Claim block.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "Congratulations to our field crews for yet again another safe and successful start-up utilizing our winter road route. We thank our good neighbours to the south at Brucejack Lake, Newcrest Mining for all their assistance during the process. We plan to pick-up the drilling where we left off at the end of 2022. We will concentrate on pushing out the resource in the areas of highest grades throughout the 300H, CS-600 and DS-5 domains with four drill rigs. Two are currently drilling the northern aspects of these domains with another two rigs expected to arrive on site by mid May. In addition, we plan to attack the Perfectstorm System. Based on favorable drill results from 2020 and 2021 as well as the reconnaissance surface Geochem from 2023, we plan on putting two drill rigs on this target by late June. With four deep-drill rigs at the Goldstorm Deposit, we hope to continue to add high-quality gold ounces to our current resource model, as well as discover favorable Au-Cu-Ag mineralization at the Perfectstorm system. All core will be transported to our Bitter Creek core shack near Stewart, BC for logging and sampling. This facility enables us to give core tours throughout the entire year, including winter months."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining's Brucejack property to the southeast.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

