Fokus Mining Corporation Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report For The Galloway Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 23, 2023, it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report in support of the mineral resource estimate for the Galloway gold project located in the province of Québec.

The technical report is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Galloway Project, Quebec, Canada", dated May 7, 2023 with an effective date of March 21, 2023 (the "Technical Report") and was prepared for the Company by InnovExplo Inc. and Soutex Inc. and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.fokusmining.com.

As outlined in the Technical Report and as reported in the Company's press release dated March 23, 2023, and filed on SEDAR on that date, using the potential underground bulk mining scenario with a 0.90 g/t Au cut-off grade, the Galloway gold project contains an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 41,195,000 tonnes grading 1.07 g/t Au for 1,419,600 ounces of gold.

Galloway Gold Project Inferred Mineral Resource (at 0.9 g/t Au cut-off) Zones Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (oz Troy Au) Hendrick Zone 37,989,000 1.06 1,290,000 GP Zone 1,445,000 0.98 45,600 RB Zone 1,161,000 0.96 35,900 Hurd Zone 87,000 1.00 2,800 Moriss Zone 514,000 2.74 45,300 Total Inferred 41,195,000 1.07 1,419,600

Notes to the Galloway Mineral Resources Estimate of 2023 (the "2023 MRE"): 1. The effective date of the 2023 MRE is March 21, 2023. 2. The independent and qualified persons (as defined by NI 43-101) for the 2023 MRE are Alain Carrier, P.Geo., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. from InnovExplo Inc, and David Le Tourneux, P.Eng., from Soutex Inc. 3. The 2023 MRE conforms to the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and follows the CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019). 4. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves, because they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The results are presented undiluted and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic viability. 5. The estimate encompasses 5 mineralized zones. Hendrick, GP, RB and HURD are made only of 1 3D porphyry type solid each and Morris has 25 smaller vein type 3D solids. 6. No capping was applied on Hendrick, GP, RB and HURD (porphyry type). 5 m composites were calculated within the zones using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of zero when not assayed. For Moriss (veins part of the deposit), composite length was set at 1m. High-grade capping supported by statistical analysis was done on compositing and was set to 20 g/t Au on Moriss. 7. The 2023 MRE was completed using a sub-block model in Surpac. A 20m x 20m x 20m parent block size was used for Hendrick, GP, RB and HURD. Parent block size for Morris is 3m x 3m x3m. 8. Grade interpolation was obtained by Inverse Distance Squared (ID2) using hard boundaries. 9. A density value of 2.78 g/cm3 was assigned to all mineralized zones. 10. Mineral resource estimate is all classified as Inferred. The Inferred category is defined with a minimum of two (2) drill holes within the areas where the drill spacing is respectively less than 125 m for GP, RB and HURD, 400 m for Hendrick and 80 m for Moriss. Data must show reasonable geological and grade continuity. 11. The 2023 MRE is locally constrained within Deswik Stope Optimizer shapes using a minimal mining width of 25 m for a potential bulk underground mining scenario (potential block of 25m X 25m X 25m). It is reported at a rounded cut-off grade of 0.90 g/t Au using the bulk mining method. The cut-off grades were calculated using the following parameters: mining cost = C$35/t; processing cost = C$17.82/t; G&A = C$7.00/t; refining costs = C$5.00/oz; selling costs = C$5.00/oz; gold price = US$1,750.00/oz; USD:CAD exchange rate = 1.31; and mill recovery = 90.3%. The cut-off grades should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rates, mining costs etc.). 12. The number of metric tonnes was rounded to the nearest thousand, following the recommendations in NI 43-101 and any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects. The metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonnes x grade / 31.10348) rounded to the nearest hundred. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. 13. The independent and qualified persons for the 2023 MRE are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, political, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues that could materially affect the 2023 MRE.

A sensitivity analysis was performed on the MRE to assess the variability to gold prices and found that the MRE has upside potential to higher gold prices while retaining over a million ounces at lower gold prices.

Inferred Resources Gold Price (US$) Cut-Off grade Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Oz Troy Au) 1,960 0.80 57,546,000 0.97 1,788,100 1,850 0.85 50,411,000 1.00 1,632,500 1,750 0.90 41,195,000 1.07 1,419,600 1,660 0.95 36,410,000 1.10 1,283,400 1,575 1.00 30,595,000 1.15 1,128,400



The Technical Report was prepared by Alain Carrier, P.Geo., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P. Geo. and Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. from InnovExplo Inc, and David Le Tourneux, P.Eng., from Soutex. Messrs. Vadnais-Leblanc, Beauvais and Le Tourneux have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release as it relates to the Technical Report, including the 2023 MRE.

Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, a director of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has also reviewed the technical contents of this press release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway gold project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mining claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

