TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2023

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2023.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in April 2023, compared with two in the previous month and six in April 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in April 2023 decreased 51% compared to the previous month, and were down 59% compared to April 2022. The total number of financings in April 2023 was 21, compared with 30 the previous month and 36 in April 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in April 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and 15 in April 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company, one consumer products company and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2023 decreased 1% compared to the previous month, and were down 58% compared to April 2022. There were 77 financings in April 2023, compared with 106 in the previous month and 131 in April 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



April 2023 March 2023 April 2022 Issuers Listed 1,788 1,798 1,775 New Issuers Listed 9 2 6 IPOs 9 1 2 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 3 Issues Listed 2,460 2,475 2,467 IPO Financings Raised $82,812,133 $150,008,000 $144,635,000 Secondary Financings Raised $124,106,309 $815,693,092 $927,517,186 Supplemental Financings Raised $348,789,810 $166,000,000 $296,714,517 Total Financings Raised $555,708,252 $1,131,701,092 $1,368,866,703 Total Number of Financings 21 30 36 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,091,870,982,904 $4,021,633,630,681 $4,137,719,353,036

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 40 50 -20.0 IPOs 35 36 -2.8 Graduates from TSXV 4 9 -55.6 IPO Financings Raised $342,831,174 $492,858,297 -30.4 Secondary Financings Raised $1,543,831,306 $7,137,489,370 -78.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $616,289,810 $1,587,635,200 -61.2 Total Financings Raised $2,502,952,290 $9,217,982,867 -72.8 Total Number of Financings 125 191 -34.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,091,870,982,904 $4,137,719,353,036 -1.1

TSX Venture Exchange**



April 2023 March 2023 April 2022 Issuers Listed 1,912 1,916 1,903 New Issuers Listed 3 7 15 IPOs 1 4 12 Graduates to TSX 0 1 3 Issues Listed 2,015 2,020 2,017 IPO Financings Raised $312,900 $1,960,050 $16,783,423 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $98,080,856 $103,428,032 $355,160,240 Supplemental Financings Raised $310,455,991 $307,630,696 $599,703,690 Total Financings Raised $408,849,747 $413,018,778 $971,647,353 Total Number of Financings 77 106 131 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,101,600,843 $77,986,051,312 $91,701,846,628

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 18 49 -63.3 IPOs 12 39 -69.2 Graduates to TSX 4 9 -55.6 IPO Financings Raised $5,883,900 $112,529,203 -94.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $515,448,406 $660,552,478 -22.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,138,954,461 $1,958,693,110 -41.9 Total Financings Raised $1,660,286,767 $2,731,774,791 -39.2 Total Number of Financings 413 451 -8.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,101,600,843 $91,701,846,628 -15.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF HEB Harvest Diversified Equity Income ETF HRIF Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF TRVI Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF UBIL.U Purpose USD Cash Management Fund MNU.U TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol 5D Acquisition Corp. FIVD.P DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited