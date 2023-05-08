Sidney Resources Corporation Announces 2023 Exploration and Development Plans for the Lucky Ben and Walla Walla Project Sites

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the exploration and development plans for the Lucky Ben and Walla Walla project sites near Warren, Idaho, this season. Based on previous dates for when the road was plowed open by the Valley and Idaho County Road departments, the company anticipates that the route into Warren, which provides access to Lucky Ben, will be available between May 26 and June 18. It is anticipated that access to the Walla Walla project site will begin around July 15.

Operations at the Lucky Ben Project will be concentrated on the ore body located beneath the first previously mined stope and on modeling and projecting this year's production as a test case to accurately determine the nugget effect on assay results. The Lucky Ben is situated in the Warren Mining District, about 110 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Resource models, such as fire tests and qualified person assessments, will be produced by the company. This is a test of modeling from assays, and by using this approach, the company can determine how well the estimate performs with a clearly defined zone and the best way to account for the nugget effect in the assays.

The Mineral Resource Estimate Report (MRE) for this ore body will be prepared by Peter Ellsworth, P.G., a Qualified person (QP). The company has provided a substantial collection of fire assay samples, including drill core samples from directly intersecting the vein, as well as numerous historical records for review. With 37 years of expertise in mining and mineral exploration, Mr. Ellsworth is a professional geologist who is currently in his 30th year as an independent consultant. Proficient in project management, corporate leadership, and all aspects of geologic work connected to natural resource exploration and development. He is qualified in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Australian JORC code.

The company will be able to drift directly on the vein and stope the ore body thanks to the work on the lower tunnel that was finished last year. As soon as possible, a specially constructed mill will be moved onto the property. The mill's design necessitates just a small amount of power and recycles water utilized between clean and effluent storage tanks. To generate the sample, the mill

contains an auto-sampler in the tail stream. The mill's size is ideal for on-site transportation up the winding, narrow Arlise Gulch Road.

All of the work planned at Lucky Ben will be carried out on private property. The permit work is currently underway. The work to fully open the historic original tunnel to the face will take place in tandem with the operations in the lower tunnel. The company's objective is to identify additional previously mined stopes and conduct an extensive sampling program in accordance with the guidelines established for producing a complete 43-101 report.

Operations at the Walla Walla Project will include a full assessment of past operations and develop an operations plan specific to this location. The Walla Walla Project is within the Marshall Lake Mining District, Idaho County. Approximately 10 miles from the Lucky Ben Project, the Walla Walla Mine is a high grade gold vein located near the historic Kimberly and Warren Mining Districts. The claim group consists of a total of 47 lode claims or 1.61 square miles. The company has the capability to set up a mill on the property if it is determined that a similar program being undertaken at Lucky Ben is the best course of action at Walla Walla.

Sidney Resources Corp. is excited to be embarking on this season's exploration and development plans for the Lucky Ben and Walla Walla project sites. The company believes that these projects have the potential to generate significant value for its shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates on progress as they become available.

In other exciting news, the U.S. Forest Service has approved the permit for the construction of the new access road to the Lucky Ben. The permit allows for up to five years to complete the road's construction.

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Originally founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corp. is a clean technology, clean refining, clean water, exploration, and extraction company that strives to change the way the world develops. Most importantly, these efforts will provide a better, cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential without the teratogens and toxins that inhibit development. Our future lies in our future generation's ability to solve problems. Our focus is to develop technologies and implement cleaner methodologies that are not only positive from an economic perspective but are also designed to maintain a sustainable future.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

