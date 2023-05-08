Atlas Lithium to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of Brazil's Lithium Valley

Belo Horizonte, May 8, 2023 - Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), today announced that Marc Fogassa, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market in celebration of Brazil's Lithium Valley, which will take place on May 10, 2023.

Atlas Lithium's management team has also been invited to an evening reception at the Nasdaq MarketSite on May 9, 2023, which will include Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy and the Governor of the State of Minas Gerais.

Mr. Fogassa commented, "We are honored to be invited to this Nasdaq event which will showcase Brazil's Lithium Valley to a worldwide audience. Atlas Lithium is growing rapidly, and this is another opportunity to highlight our team and the potential of our lithium assets on a prominent stage."

Atlas Lithium was also invited to present on May 10, 2023, at the EF Hutton Inaugural Global Conference being held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The conference format is such that the organizers schedule individualized meetings for the invited companies. More information on this event can be found at this link: EF Hutton Conference (efhconference.com) (the content of the referenced website is not incorporated herein by reference).

About Atlas Lithium Corp.

Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium projects which consist of 64 mineral rights spread over approximately 75,040 acres (304 km2) located primarily in the Lithium Valley area of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In total, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for almost all battery metals including lithium (304 km2), nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2), in addition to mining concessions for gold, diamonds, and sand. The Company also owns approximately 45% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and approximately 28% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF; gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Atlas Lithium" or "Company") and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; and dependence on key management.

Atlas Lithium advises U.S. investors that its properties and projects, and those of its subsidiaries, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on January 28, 2022 and declared effective on January 9, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Michael Kim or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 546-6326

ATLX@mzgroup.us

https://www.atlas-lithium.com/

@Atlas_Lithium

