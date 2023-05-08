Western Potash Receives Ministerial Approval of Mine Life Extension to 40 Years

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2023 - Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Western Potash Corp. ("Western") has received approval of the Ministry of Environment ("Ministerial Approval") to extend the mine life of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project ("Project") to 40 years.



The Project is designed as a selective solution mine which, in contrast with traditional potash mining and solution mining, is expected not to produce salt tailings on surface, thereby substantially reducing the environmental impact. The construction of the Project was kicked off in June 2019 with an anticipated production 146,000 metric tonnes per year and mine life as 12 years. As the Project progressed, Western applied for an extension of the mine life to 40 years, as resource reviews supported this change.

The Ministerial Approval was given after the Ministry of Environment reviewed the change proposals from Western and concluded that they will not result in any significant, additional environmental impacts and was satisfied that the requirements of the Environmental Assessment Act have been met. The Ministerial Change Approval takes effect on February 17, 2023.

Western CEO and President, Mr. Bill Xue said, "The Ministerial Approval supports the Project's long-term goal of being a sustainable supplier of potash. I have no doubt that the approval will bring to our shareholders and investors more confidence in the potentials of this innovative Project. I am excited that the construction of the Phase 1 Project will be completed in May this year, followed by commissioning. I have confidence that our team will be able to achieve first production by the end of this year."

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

