A.I.S. Resources Announces Warrants Extension

06:31 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 09, 2023 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 16,240,000 warrants expiring on May 9, 2023. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,240,000 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on April 5, 2022. The warrants will be extended for a period of one year until May 9, 2024. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.05.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration. AIS' value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Kirkland Lake's Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. AIS has further options to achieve a 7.5% royalty in Pocitos 1 and Pocitos 2 lithium brine projects, a 20% equity interest in Pocitos 7 and 9 lithium brine projects and a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Ltd.

Martyn Element
President, CEO, Chairman

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Martyn Element
T: +1-604-220-6266
E:melement@aisresources.com
Website:www.aisresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



