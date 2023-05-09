For immediate release

9 May 2023



Serabi Gold Plc ("Serabi" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Gudgeon as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect.

Ms Gudgeon qualified as an ACA accountant at PwC (Coopers & Lybrand) before spending eight years as Finance Executive with the Africa-focused mining and trading group Lonrho plc. Ms Gudgeon subsequently held positions with Deloitte, BDO, Gazelle Corporate Finance and Penfida Limited. Ms Gudgeon has significant experience in acting as an independent non-executive director having held that position at Ithaca Energy plc, Petra Diamonds Ltd., Evraz plc, Highland Gold Mining Ltd. and Acacia Mining plc. As well as being an independent non-executive director, Ms Gudgeon is or was also chair of the audit committee for each of these entities.

Michael Lynch-Bell, Chair of Serabi commented:

"I am delighted to have Deborah join the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent Non-executive Director. She brings very relevant experience to the Board being familiar with the challenges of operating projects in the less developed parts of the world. She will take on the role of Chair of the Audit Committee, the role of which will be extended to include broader matters of compliance and risk during the course of this year."

Deborah Gudgeon commented:

" I am delighted to be joining the board of Serabi Gold at this pivotal moment for the company's development "

Further AIM Disclosures on Ms Gudgeon

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Ms Gudgeon are as follows.

Deborah Jane Gudgeon, aged 62, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships Past directorships and/or partnerships Ithaca Energy PLC

Petra Diamonds Limited

Conan Limited

5 Wolseley Road Limited Barrick TZ Limited (f.k.a. Acacia Mining plc)

Evraz PLC

Highland Gold Mining Ltd.









Ms Gudgeon holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information on Ms Gudgeon required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries

Serabi Gold Plc Michael Hodgson, Chief Executive t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

m +44 (0)7799 473621



Clive Line, Finance Director



t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

m +44 (0)7710 151692 e contact@serabigold.com www.serabigold.com



BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396



PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker Ross Allister t +44 (0)20 7418 9000



TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868



CAMARCO

Financial PR Gordon Poole / Emily Hall t +44 (0)20 3757 4980

