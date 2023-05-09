Artemis Gold Provides Corporate Updates

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2023 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate updates:

Appointment of Dale Andres as Independent Director in place of retiring Bill Armstrong

Mr. Dale Andres has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Artemis Gold effective immediately, replacing Mr. Bill Armstrong who is retiring from the Board for personal reasons.

Mr. Andres has more than 30 years' experience in the resource industry and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Gatos Silver Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Andres also enjoyed a distinguished career of increasing seniority within Teck Resources Ltd. where he served as Senior Vice President, Base Metals, Senior Vice President, Copper, Vice President, Copper Strategy and North American Operations, Vice President, Gold and International Mining, as well as General Manager, Underground Mines. Mr. Andres holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Queens University, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Simon Fraser University.

Appointment of Meghan Brown as Vice President Investor Relations

Ms. Meghan Brown has been appointed as Vice President Investor Relations, effective June 1, 2023.

Ms. Brown is a highly regarded investor relations professional with more than 25 years experience in the mining industry. During this time, she advanced through the ranks of Suncor Energy, Placer Dome Inc., Endeavor Silver Corp. and Leagold Mining Corp. and was most recently Vice President Investor Relations of Aris Gold Corporation. Ms. Brown is a past recipient of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute ("CIRI") Award of Excellence in Investor Relations, is a former Chair of the CIRI Board, former Chair of the CIRI BC Chapter Executive and Vice Chair of the Canadian Cancer Society BC/Yukon division. Ms. Brown holds a BA degree from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from Queens University. She will be based in the Company's Vancouver head office.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO of Artemis Gold commented, "I would like to take this opportunity to recognize Bill's tremendous contributions to the Board and each of the Board Committees that he served on with distinction. We are also grateful that the quality of our Blackwater asset allows us to attract a mining professional of Dale's technical, development and operating acumen as an independent director.

Mr. Dean added, "I am very excited to have Meghan join us. Her experience and expertise in investor relations will be key to expanding awareness of Blackwater and its value opportunity within the capital markets."

