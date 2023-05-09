Lake Winn Resources Corp. Receives Drilling Permit for Little Nahanni Lithium Project, Northwest Territories, Canada

Vancouver, May 9, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSXV:LWR.H) (OTC:EQTXF) (FSE:EE1A) is pleased to announce that the permit required for the Summer 2023 drill program has been issued.

A five-year duration Class A permit, given the permit number, MV2023C0002,

has been granted which entitles the Permittee to conduct the following land-use operation:

a) Mineral exploration including drilling;

b) Channel sampling;

c) Trenching;

d) Use of equipment, vehicles and machines;

e) Use and storage of fuel; and

f) Construction, operation, and maintenance of camps.

The permit was applied for by Archer Cathro on behalf of Lake Winn Resources.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a mineral exploration company, focusing on advancing its' 100% owned Little Nahanni Lithium Project, Northwest Territories, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

info@lakewinn.ca

www.lakewinn.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Arctic Star's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource, and the success of exploration activities. In this release, it is not certain if the kimberlite discovered will be economic or not as this depends on many factors. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could affect our plans include our potential inability to raise funds as intended, and in such event, we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than the intended uses as outlined. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Arctic Star undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.