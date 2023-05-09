Rover Metals to Be a Sponsorship Attendee at The Upcoming Fastmarkets Battery Raw Materials Conference, Las Vegas, June 20-22

VANCOUVER, May 09, 2023 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, June 20-22, 2023, in Las Vegas.

About the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

The Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americas annual event is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials. It's an unmissable opportunity to access end-to-end coverage of the battery raw materials industry, including price volatility and supply chain risks, as well as battery recycling and innovations in battery chemistries. As the biggest gathering of the global battery raw materials community, there is no better chance to network with peers and connect with leaders in the industry. The jam-packed agenda covers key topics for all those involved in the production, procurement and investment in battery raw materials. Access key insights and strengthen relationships with your peers at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americas.

List of Sponsorship Attendees

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "Rover's Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project is a development-stage lithium raw materials project. The LGL project is located just over an hour's drive from Las Vegas, near to the town of Pahrump, NV. Management at Rover consider the LGL project to be high-grade in nature, with the lithium hosted in lake-bed claystones, near to surface. Rover is making the bet that claystone lithium extraction technologies will be the most cost-efficient, and environmentally sustainable, while also having the nearest time horizon to large-scale commercialization. Current feasibility studies that have been published for similar claystone lithium projects in southwest Nevada suggest that the CapEx costs of a claystone lithium refinery are almost 50% lower then geothermal brine lithium extraction technologies that are also being development in their infancy.

Rover will have a booth in the exhibit hall at the Fastmarkets Las Vegas event. Management looks forward to having meaningful discussions about the EV raw materials supply-chain."

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. Rover is currently focussed on the development of a claystone lithium project in southwest Nevada, USA. Plans for 2023 include a reverse circulation drill program at the Let's Go Lithium project.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S.

