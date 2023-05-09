Frontier Lithium Announces Filing Of Technical Report On The Spark Lithium Resource And Provides Initial Results On The 2023 Exploration Program

SUDBURY, May 9, 2023 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Mineral Resource Estimate. The Report is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.frontierlithium.com). The Pre-Feasibility Study results are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The results from the first two holes of eleven drilled to date on the Bolt pegmatite showing. The Bolt pegmatite is located between the Spark and PAK spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project and has only been mapped and channeled on surface exposures until now.

Highlights:

The Company commenced drilling at Bolt on March 31 st , 2023, and has, to date, completed 2,629m in 11 drill holes. The first hole, DDH PL-103-23, was designed to test the presence of mineralized pegmatite beneath the northernmost surface channel while PL-104-23 stepped out 60m along strike to the northwest towards the Spark deposit. Results from these first two diamond drill holes have been received and highlights are included below:

O The report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the PAK Lithium Project" outlines the upgraded Spark Deposit total resource at 18.8 Mt, with an average grade of 1.52% Li 2 O in the Indicated category and 29.7 Mt, with an average grade of 1.34% Li 2 O in the Inferred category.

"The drilling at the Bolt pegmatite showing so far has proven consistency in width and lithium grades beneath the surface channels previously mapped. The Bolt pegmatite appears to be a series of dykes of variable thickness that extend sub-parallel to the main trend of the host mafic metavolcanics and metasediments. The mineralization has been continuous, and we will continue over the next couple months to test the trend towards the PAK deposit 1.2 km to the southeast." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

During February and March 2023, diamond drilling associated with hydrogeological and geotechnical studies at the PAK deposit was completed. A total of 2,033m in eleven holes; six hydrogeological and five geomechanical holes, were completed in and around the PAK deposit and proposed open pit. These holes will help strengthen our understanding of groundwater movement and rock structure and strength near the deposit in advance of the definitive feasibility study.

Once drilling was completed at PAK the drill rig was mobilized to the Bolt area with drilling commencing on March 31st, 2023. A series of single hole drill fences 60 to 80m apart were designed to test the exposed pegmatite outcrops defining the Bolt pegmatite. In addition, three holes fanned out from the northwest end of Bolt testing the area between the Bolt outcrops and Spark. Figure 2 is a plan view map showing the Bolt outcrop exposures along with drillhole traces showing major lithological features. Drilling is on-going at Bolt with continuation of single-hole fences to the southeast.

Spodumene-bearing aplite with pegmatitic sections were intersected in all holes drilled to date. The initial drilling on Bolt has shown continuity with depth beneath the surface exposures while the dykes appears to be emplaced subvertical to steeply dipping to the southwest. Continuity towards Spark appears somewhat cut-off, however, will require additional drilling to properly model. Due in part to the concordant emplacement, the pegmatite dykes tend to incorporate abundant thin mafic horizons and sheets of host rock. Spodumene is mostly fine grained (1-6mm laths) and typically light grey to grey in color.

Table 1 details the drill holes with mineralized intersections at Bolt while Table 2 summarizes all drill holes completed during the hydrogeological-geomechanical drill program at PAK and the drilling completed to date at the Bolt pegmatite.

Table 1: Summary of Drill Hole Intersections

DDH PL-103-23 Accessed area from the Spark trail to the west and drilled to the northwest targeting the pegmatite beneath Channel

49. Intersected two zones; an upper and lower zone corresponding to the surface exposures with a slight off-set to the west.

Total of 60.5m of mineralized pegmatite was intersected averaging 1.33% Li 2 O Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Li-Enriched 28.2 31.5 3.4 1.76 0.004 67 75 52 0.14 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 37.0 51.0 14.0 1.20 0.012 85 71 86 0.23 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 87.9 131.1 43.2 1.33 0.006 75 81 53 0.25 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 101.0 131.1 30.1 1.63 0.006 77 76 47 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 119.0 131.1 12.1 1.94 0.005 86 75 43 0.22 Pegmatite-Aplite Total Pegmatite

60.5 1.33 0.008 77 78 61 0.24





























DDH PL-104-23 Collared 60m to the northwest of PL-103-23 to test the section towards Spark. An upper 55.5m pegmatite zone was intersected

and offset to the west from the surface mapped exposure as well as a narrower 11.7m zone from 97.5 to

107.5m both averaging around 1.3% Li 2 O. In total, 67.2m of mineralized pegmatite was intersected averaging 1.33 Li 2 O. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Li-Enriched 23.5 79.0 55.5 1.33 0.007 56 62 74 0.19 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 50.6 70.0 19.4 1.53 0.007 49 48 59 0.19 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 63.3 70.0 6.7 1.92 0.008 59 45 74 0.20 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 95.9 107.5 11.7 1.36 0.018 89 62 59 0.21 Pegmatite-Aplite Total Pegmatite

67.2 1.33 0.009 62 62 71 0.20





DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Bolt: Phase XIII PL-103-23 2023-03-31 2023-04-02 473,126 5,829,159 344.0 41 -43 0 206.0 PL-104-23 2023-04-02 2023-04-03 473,096 5,829,215 340.0 45 -45 0 163.5 PL-105-23 2023-04-03 2023-04-04 473,101 5,829,230 340.0 45 45 0 102.0 PL-106-23 2023-04-04 2023-04-07 473,101 5,829,234 340.0 354 -44 0 360.0 PL-107-23 2023-04-08 2023-04-15 473,094 5,829,225 340.0 260 -43 0 282.0 PL-108-23 2023-04-11 2023-04-13 473,095 5,829,228 340.0 300 -45 0 246.0 PL-109-23 2023-04-16 2023-04-17 473,153 5,829,108 344.0 45 -45 0 213.0 PL-110-23 2023-04-18 2023-04-19 473,204 5,829,033 351.0 48 -45 0 211.5 PL-111-23 2023-04-20 2023-04-23 473,221 5,828,937 353.0 45 -45 0 327.0 PL-112-23 2023-04-23 2023-04-25 473,284 5,828,901 357.1 45 -46 0 248.1 PL-113-23 2023-04-25 2023-04-28 473,308 5,828,840 360.0 50 -45 0 270.0 Total 2629.1 PAK Hdrogeological-Geomechanical PL-GDH-13-23 2023-02-07 2023-02-12 474,417 5,827,788 318.0 34 -47 0 352.5 PL-GDH-14-23 2023-02-12 2023-02-13 474,283 5,828,051 319.0 121 -47 0 102.0 PL-GDH-15-23 2023-02-13 2023-02-16 474,796 5,828,023 323.0 249 -47 0 266.1 PL-GDH-16-23 2023-02-17 2023-03-23 474,586 5,828,129 324.0 191 -47 0 99.0 PL-GDH-17-23 2023-02-18 2023-02-23 474,384 5,827,860 321.0 55 -69 0 201.0 PL-GDH-18-23 2023-03-03 2023-03-05 474,701 5,827,894 317.0 17 -69 0 120.0 PL-GDH-19-23 2023-03-06 2023-03-11 474,668 5,827,787 316.0 340 -70 0 201.0 PL-GDH-20-23 2023-02-23 2023-02-28 474,826 5,827,883 320.0 290 -70 0 201.0 PL-GDH-21-23 2023-02-28 2023-03-03 474,763 5,828,096 325.0 213 -71 0 97.6 PL-GDH-22-23 2023-03-16 2023-03-21 474,437 5,827,982 325.0 34 -69 0 201.0 PL-GDH-23-23 2023-03-12 2023-03-15 474,741 5,828,050 319.0 39 -69 0 192.0 Total 2033.2 Grand Total 4662.3

Table 2: Summary of 2023 Drilling at PAK and Bolt



Current plans are to continue drilling Bolt from the west and then move the drill back to the PAK area and continue with widely spaced single hole fences with collars from the east.

Table 3 is a summary of the current Mineral Resource Estimate for the PAK Lithium project.

Table 3: PAK Lithium Project Global Resource

2023 (2023-02-28) Deposit Resource Category Tonnes (t) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Cs 2 O

(%) Rb 2 O

(%) Contained

Li 2 O (t) Lithium

Carbonate

Eq. LCE (t) PAK Measured 1,344,600 2.14 94 0.04 0.25 28,790 71,193 PAK Indicated 5,884,930 1.81 94 0.04 0.25 106,373 263,044 Spark Indicated 18,828,000 1.52 112 0.02 0.26 286,186 707,694 PAK Inferred 2,758,250 2.22 89 0.03 0.26 61,107 151,108 Spark Inferred 29,746,000 1.34 116 0.03 0.26 398,596 985,668 Combined Measured/Indicated 26,057,530 1.62 107 0.02 0.26 421,348 1,041,931 Combined Inferred 32,504,250 1.41 114 0.03 0.26 459,703 1,136,776



Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate report (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Pak Lithium Project " by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 28, 2023) underlined a total resource at the PAK deposit of 7.2 Mt, with an average grade of 1.87% Li 2 O (Measured & Indicated) and 2.8 Mt, with an average grade of 2.22% Li 2 O (Inferred) and at the Spark deposit 18.8 Mt with an average grade of 1.52% Li 2 O (Indicated) and 29.7 Mt an average grade of 1.34% Li 2 O (Inferred).

Forward-looking Statements

