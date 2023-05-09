Arizona Silver Intersects High Grade Gold in Two Zones Drilled at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Vancouver, May 9, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has received final assays from 12 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at the Philadelphia epithermal gold-silver project in Mohave County, Arizona. The drilling program intersected high grade gold values in both footwall (FW) and hanging wall (HW) veins, with mineralized stockwork between.

Five holes were completed on one of three patented claims known as the Rising Fawn Zone and seven in the GAP located in the Perry Zone. All 12 holes intersected gold mineralization in previously undrilled areas.

Highlights include 51 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 16.1 gpt silver in the FW vein from 54.88 metres (m) to 56.40m and 18.2 gpt gold and 46.6 gpt silver in the HW vein from 13.72m to 15.24m, in hole PRC23-97. The entire interval from 10.67m to 60.98m (50.31m) averages 2.89 gpt gold and 6.74 gpt silver. Complete summary assay results from the 12 holes are tabulated below.

Mr. Greg Hahn. VP-Exploration comments, "Our drilling on these previously undrilled areas has delivered precisely what we were targeting - continuity of good grade mineralization. On the Rising Fawn Zone beneath and along strike of mine workings we have demonstrated continuity of robust gold mineralization from near surface to depths of 70-100 metres. In the Perry Zone our successful drilling of the GAP has been particularly encouraging. We confirmed the continuity of mineralization in that previously undrilled area. Importantly, the system remains open along strike in both directions and down dip".

Q1 2023 RC Drilling Program Summary Assay Results Rising Fawn Zone Est. True Drill Hole From m To m Length m Au gpt Ag gpt Width m PRC23-97 10.67 60.98 50.30 2.894 6.74 50 including 13.72 15.24 1.52 18.2 46.6 1.5 and 54.88 56.40 1.52 51 16.1 1.5 PRC23-98 6.10 70.12 64.02 1.093 6.31 64 PRC23-99 19.82 94.51 74.70 0.976 5.38 53 PRC23-100 0.00 65.55 65.55 0.423 1.71 65 PRC23-101 32.01 112.80 80.79 0.734 2.01 57 including 105.18 106.71 1.52 8.84 11.5 1.5 *holes PRC-102 and PRC-103 were not drilled

Perry (GAP) Zone Est. True Drill Hole From m To m Length m Au gpt Ag gpt Width m PRC23-104 62.50 88.41 25.91 1.096 9.73 24.3 including 70.12 74.70 4.57 3.3 27.6 3 PRC23-105 91.46 112.80 21.34 0.789 4.04 16.4 including 91.46 92.99 1.52 5.65 29.1 1 PRC23-106 137.20 161.59 24.39 0.503 2.95 12.2 including 138.72 140.24 1.52 3.16 14.6 0.76 PRC23-107 53.35 73.17 19.82 1.428 11.3 18.6 including 57.93 60.98 3.05 5.6 32.4 5.3 PRC23-108 71.65 117.38 45.73 0.475 2.63 35 including 77.74 79.27 1.52 4.56 30.9 1.2 PRC23-109 54.88 86.89 32.01 0.55 4.21 24.5 PRC23-110 80.79 97.56 16.77 0.302 1.55 12.9

Current Drilling

The Company has commenced core drilling to test the the down-dip extension of the HW and FW Veins and the western edge of the recently identified Red Hill CSAMT geophysical target (see News Release April 22, 2023). Results will be announced as received.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Reverse circulation (RC) cuttings were delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are catalogued, dried, crushed, and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish, with a gravimetric finish on samples greater than 10 grams per tonne gold, and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property and the subject of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

