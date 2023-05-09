Benjamin Hill Announces Private Placement and Changes to Officer Positions

Vancouver, May 9, 2023 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement offering and appointment of a new President and Senior Project geologist of the Company.

Private Placement

The Company is offering 3,333,333 non-brokered units at a price of $0.12 per unit for a gross proceeds of approximately $400,000, with each unit consisting of one common shares and one full transferable warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Finder's fees may be payable to qualified individuals comprised of shares, warrants or cash or any combination thereof.

Change to Officer Positions

The Company has appointed Lorne Warner to the position of President of the Company and will shift Greg Bronson, who was the previous President to a new role as Senior Project geologist for the Company.

Mr. Warner is a registered professional geologist in B.C, NWT and Nunavut with over 30 years' experience in underground and open pit mining mineral exploration. His experience includes working for senior mining companies, Noranda Exploration and Placer Dome Inc. Lorne's team were the first to conduct exploration at Detour Lake after closure by Placer Dome and discovered the western extension of the Detour Lake Gold Deposit, now in production in Ontario. As well, the Falea North Zone - Uranium, Silver, Copper Deposit, and the Fatou Main Gold Deposit both in Mali, West Africa. Lorne is currently President of Bathurst Metals Corp. and Vice President of Exploration and Director of Tarachi Gold Corp., and a Director of Indigo Exploration Inc. Lorne graduated from the University of Alberta in 1986 with a BSc. in Geology.

There are no material facts about the Company that have not been generally disclosed.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing The Alotta project in Canadian Yukon Territory. The Alotta project is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect, located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165405