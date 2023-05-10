MAG Silver Reports First Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2023 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).



All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)

Concentrate production at the high-grade Juanicipio mine has commenced. Juanicipio shipped its first commercial lead and zinc concentrates in late March 2023 and regular shipments are planned going forward.





During March 2023, milling rates at Juanicipio were around 60% of design, delivering an average of 2,476 tonnes per day ("tpd") with rates periodically reaching up to 3,900 tpd.





Performance during April has improved with the comminution circuit consistently delivering rates of 3,700 tpd as well as a decrease in unplanned stoppages. As the plant approaches design capacity, higher grade mill feed has been introduced with a commensurate improvement in silver recovery rates and concentrate grades.





Over the course of Q1 2023 lower grade material that was earmarked for commissioning activities was processed through the Juanicipio plant with recovery rates averaging 84% for silver, slightly above expectations for this stage of the commissioning.





MAG reported net income of $4,713 or $0.05 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ($2,680 or $0.03 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022).





Discovery of the Carissa zone found in aggressive step-outs drilled 1 km to the southwest of the Deer Trail mine corridor.





Closed two bought deal financings during Q1 2023: a $42,558 public offering of common shares on February 7, 2023, and a $17,133 (C$23,024) private placement of common shares on February 16, 2023 on a "flow-through basis".



OPERATIONAL (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)

The beneficiation plant at the Juanicipio Project, which was recently energized following connection to the national power grid in December 2022, continued commissioning and full-scale ramp-up of milling activities. As reported by the operator, Fresnillo, the operation remains on track to reach nameplate production mid-to-late 2023. During this ramp-up period, excess mineralized material from the Juanicipio Project continues to be processed through the nearby Saucito and Fresnillo beneficiation plants (100% owned by Fresnillo) on an available capacity basis.





For the three months ended March 31, 2023:



222,023 tonnes of mineralized stope material and low grade commissioning stockpiles were processed through the Juanicipio, Fresnillo and Saucito plants, with 2,000,974 payable silver ounces, 5,291 payable gold ounces, 1,281 payable lead tonnes and 1,656 payable zinc tonnes produced and sold; average silver head grade for the quarter was 363 g/t; and pre-commercial production revenue (net of treatment and processing costs) totalled $51,482 for the quarter, less $27,378 in production and transportation costs and $7,955 in depreciation and amortization charges, netting $16,149 in gross profit by Juanicipio.



At the end of quarter Juanicipio held 167 tonnes of lead concentrate and 715 tonnes of zinc concentrate in inventory.





At the end of the quarter, Juanicipio held cash balances of $8,454, up from $1,102 at the end of 2022, mainly as a result of a $56,800 cash injection from the partners ($24,992 for MAG's 44% share) to extinguish substantial tax and mining duty obligations in Mexico. In addition, cash balances at Juanicipio were further offset by continued capital expenditures, lower milled grades, additional ramp up working capital requirements and ongoing underground development expenditures, which were partially mitigated by higher metal prices.



CORPORATE

The Company is progressing its second annual sustainability report (the "2022 Sustainability Report"). The 2022 Sustainability Report will reinforce the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and provide updates to the Company's ESG practices and performance for the 2022 year. In October 2022, MAG submitted its inaugural sustainability report for the 2021 year ("the 2021 Sustainability Report") and its Communication on Progress ("CoP") to the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC") and is completing the subsequent CoP for 2022 to reaffirm its commitment to the 10 Principles of the UNGC. MAG's 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at https://magsilver.com/esg/reports/.





Several policies and charters including the Human Rights, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Enterprise Risk Management, Health, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility policies and Health, Safety, Environment and Community Charter were updated and are available on the Company's web site at https://magsilver.com/corporate/governance/.





The Company closed a $42,558 bought deal public offering on February 7, 2023 and issued 2,905,000 common shares, at a price of $14.65 per common share. Additionally, the Company closed a $17,133 (C$23,024) bought deal private placement on February 16, 2023 and issued 969,450 common shares on a "flow-through basis" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares"), at a price of $17.67 (C$23.75) per Flow-Through Share.





On April 29, 2023, the Mexican Senate approved material amendments to the Federal Mining Law, which amendments are subject to the final approval of Mexico's Federal Executive Branch. The Company is facilitating a thorough review and evaluation of potential outcomes and their implications specifically concerning our 44% interest in Juanicipio, including the treatment of concessions issued under previous legislation.



EXPLORATION

Juanicipio Project, Mexico: Results from the 2022 exploration program at the Juanicipio Project completed in December 2022 and totaling 25,858 metres are pending.



Infill drilling at Juanicipio continued in Q1 2023 with 4,109 metres drilled, for which assay results are also pending. There are currently three rigs turning with the goal of continuing to test the Valdecañas Vein system at depth and further increase the confidence of the Deep Zone resource.





Deer Trail Project, Utah:



Results from six of nine completed holes (12,157 metres total) in surface-based Phase 2 drilling on the Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") project were reported on January 17, 2023 with the most notable highlight being discovery of the Carissa Zone.



The overall results continue to reinforce MAG's CRD exploration model and suggest multiple mineralization channel-ways extend from the inferred Deer Trail Mountain porphyry center. Multiple fluid channel-ways are a characteristic of many major CRD systems.



Assays are pending for completed holes DT22-11, 12 and 13. DT22-13 was drilled 1.7 km southeast of the Carissa zone testing a strong geophysical anomaly coincident with the intersection of two major structures.



Larder Project, Ontario:



In 2022 MAG initiated a comprehensive data review and drilling campaign on the Larder Project. The drilling program focused below and lateral to potential mineralization shoots.



In total, 10 holes (10,484 meters) were drilled in 2022 by the Company at the Cadillac Larder Break East zone of the project. The drilling campaign has proven the geological units exist at depth and has allowed for the acquisition of structural data at depths never recorded in the history of the project. Assay results extended the Bear East mineralization down to a depth of 600 meters from surface.



Drilling continued in January 2023 in the Swansea area on the west side of the property. These holes tested a geophysical anomaly coincident with the Larder Break. All holes reached the target structure intercepting up to 50m of pervasive sericite +/- fuchsite/carbonate alteration and silicification within the targeted structure. Assays are pending.



JUANICIPIO PROJECT UPDATE

Underground Mine Production

With the Juanicipio plant now in the ramp-up phase, excess mineralized material from the Juanicipio Project continues to be campaign processed, subject to capacity availability, at the nearby Saucito and Fresnillo plants (both 100% owned by Fresnillo). Metals are refined and sold on commercial terms under long-term off-take agreements with an affiliate of Fresnillo.

In the three months ended March 31, 2023, a total of 222,023 tonnes of mineralized development and stope material were processed through the Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo plants. The resulting payable metals sold and associated processing details are summarized in Table 1 below. The sales and treatment charges for tonnes processed in Q1 2023 were recorded on a provisional basis and will be adjusted in the second quarter of 2023 based on final assay and pricing adjustments in accordance with the offtake contracts

Table 1: Mineralized Material Processed at Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo Plants (100% basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (222,023 tonnes processed) Q1 2022

Amount

$

Payable Metals Quantity Average Per Unit

$ Amount

$ Silver 2,000,974 ounces 22.93 per oz 45,875 55,899 Gold 5,291 ounces 1,959.50 per oz 10,367 10,291 Lead 1,281 tonnes 0.94 per lb. 2,661 2,483 Zinc 1,656 tonnes 1.43 per lb. 5,208 5,712 TCRCs and other processing costs (12,629) (9,469) Net Revenue 51,482 64,916 Production and transportation costs (27,378) (15,264) Depreciation and amortization(1) (7,955) (3,431) Gross Profit 16,149 46,221

(1) The underground mine is now in stopes with mineralized development and stope material being processed through the Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo plants and refined and sold. The mine was considered readied for its intended use on January 1, 2022.

The average silver head grade for the mineralized development and stope material processed in the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 363 g/t (three months ended March 31, 2022: 597 g/t). The lower head grade was a direct result of the processing of lower grade stockpiles which were earmarked for the commissioning of the Juanicipio processing facility. Mining operations continue to perform as planned and will ramp up high grade feed as the Juanicipio plant approaches commercial production and recovery rates are in line with design. Over the course of Q1 2023 the Juanicipio plant delivered recovery rates averaging 84% for silver, slightly above expectations at this stage of the commissioning.

Processing Plant Construction & Outlook

Commissioning commenced in early January 2023 with feed of lower grade mineralized material to the grinding mills. Juanicipio produced and shipped its first commercial lead and zinc concentrates in March 2023 and has commenced regular concentrate shipments. Processing of higher-grade material has commenced in April with commensurate improvements in silver recovery and associated concentrate grades.

With the plant now in the commissioning and ramp-up phase, final project capital costs are winding down as Juanicipio approaches full commercial production. Additional funding requirements related to market conditions, delayed ramp up to nameplate capacity, tax payments or additional sustaining capital in excess of the operating cash flow generated is expected to be funded by further cash calls required from Fresnillo and MAG.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

As at March 31, 2023, MAG had working capital of $53,998 (December 31, 2022: $29,232) including cash of $54,613 (December 31, 2022: $29,955) and no long-term debt. As well, as at March 31, 2023, Juanicipio had a working capital of $48,351 including cash of $8,454 (MAG's attributable share is 44%).

The Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $4,713 (March 31, 2022: $2,680) or $0.05/share (March 31, 2022: $0.03/share). MAG recorded its 44% income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio of $7,919 (March 31, 2022: $13,762) which included MAG's 44% share of net income from the sale of pre-production development and stope material as well as loan interest earned on loans advanced to Juanicipio (see Table 2 below).

Table 2: MAG's share of income from its equity accounted Investment in Juanicipio

Three months ended

March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Gross profit from processing mineralized development material (see Underground Mine Production - Juanicipio Project above) 16,149 46,221 Consulting and administrative expenses (1,499) (1,532) Extraordinary mining duty (520) (103) Exchange losses, interest expenses, and other (6,680) (821) Net income before tax 7,450 43,765 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,731 (12,487) Net income for the period (100% basis) 14,181 31,278 MAG's 44% share of income 6,240 13,762 Interest on loans advanced to Juanicipio - MAG 44% 1,679 - MAG's 44% share of income from equity accounted Investment in Juanicipio 7,919 13,762



Qualified Person: All scientific or technical information in this press release including assay results referred to, and Mineral Resource estimates, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., a Certified Professional Geologist who is a "Qualified Person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("National Instrument 43-101" or "NI 43-101"). Dr. Megaw is not independent as he is an officer and a paid consultant of MAG.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, precious metals projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Project (44%), operated by Fresnillo Plc (56%). The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of mineralized material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the Larder Lake Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

