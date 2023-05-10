New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors
TORONTO, May 9, 2023 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023, as set out below.
Setting the size of the Board of Directors
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
376,508,298
|
1,129,362
|
99.70 %
|
0.30 %
Election of Directors
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Geoffrey Chater
|
374,964,364
|
99.29 %
|
2,673,297
|
0.71 %
|
Nicholas Chirekos
|
369,715,920
|
97.90 %
|
7,921,741
|
2.10 %
|
Gillian Davidson
|
371,400,854
|
98.35 %
|
6,236,806
|
1.65 %
|
Patrick Godin
|
375,353,392
|
99.40 %
|
2,284,268
|
0.60 %
|
Thomas McCulley
|
374,714,760
|
99.23 %
|
2,922,900
|
0.77 %
|
Margaret Mulligan
|
374,421,102
|
99.15 %
|
3,216,558
|
0.85 %
|
Ian Pearce
|
358,660,190
|
94.97 %
|
18,977,471
|
5.03 %
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
370,150,918
|
98.02 %
|
7,486,743
|
1.98 %
Appointment of Auditor
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
382,701,385
|
69,182,751
|
84.69 %
|
15.31 %
Approval of amendments and approval of unallocated performance share units issuable under the long-term incentive plan
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
353,851,586
|
23,786,074
|
93.70 %
|
6.30 %
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
255,628,226
|
122,008,434
|
67.69 %
|
32.31 %
The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 10, 2023.
About New Gold
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
Contact
Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Direct: +1 (416) 324-6027, Email: ankit.shah@newgold.com; Brandon Throop, Director, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 (647) 264-5027, Email: brandon.throop@newgold.com