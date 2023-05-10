Orogen Acquires the Cuervo Epithermal Gold-Silver Target in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2023 - (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Cuervo epithermal gold-silver project in the Nechako Plateau, central British Columbia.

Cuervo Project Highlights

Sixteen square-kilometre gold anomaly developed in basal till with geochemistry indicative of a buried epithermal system

Scale and tenor of till anomaly comparable to Artemis Gold Inc's Blackwater Gold project

The till source region correlates with magnetic low and high chargeability parallel to an up-ice regional-scale structure

Historic drilling on the peripheries of the geochemical and geophysical anomaly intersected epithermal veins with anomalous gold and silver values

Core of geochemical anomaly and geophysical target ready for drill testing

Cuervo was acquired through staking under Orogen's generative exploration programs

Figure 1: Location map

"Since 2017, Orogen's technical team have been exploring in the Nechako Plateau; understanding the opportunities of prospecting in till covered terrane guided by the Geoscience BC TREK dataset" commented Laurence Pryer, VP of Exploration "The gold anomaly at Cuervo represents the largest and strongest geochemical anomaly identified by our team and an early-stage opportunity to explore for buried epithermal style mineralization."

About the Cuervo Project

The nearly 6000-hectare Cuervo project is located in northern British Columbia, 150 kilometres west-southwest of Prince George within the Nechako Plateau, a region that hosts significant porphyry and epithermal mineral deposits but where exploration has been historically hindered by the extensive glacial till cover that blankets the region. (Figure 1). The claims are road accessible.

The property contains a sixteen square-kilometre gold in basal till anomaly (Figure 2). The gold anomaly correlates with anomalous silver, arsenic, and antimony, all geochemical indicators of a buried epithermal system. The scale and tenor of gold anomalism at Cuervo is comparable to Artemis Gold Inc's Blackwater Gold project (Proven and Probable reserves of 8Moz gold at 0.75 g/t and 62.3 Moz silver at 5.8 g/t1).

The well-defined source region of the basal till anomaly correlates with a magnetic trough - inferred to be related to the regional Tatuk fault - and an open-ended area of high conductivity and strong chargeability. Historic drilling on the periphery of the geophysical and geochemical anomaly intersected epithermal style veining with sulphides throughout the hole, anomalous gold and silver values (up to 0.15 g/t gold, 6.6 g/t silver over 8 metres), and highly enriched arsenic and antimony. The alteration and mineralization were described as resembling a silicified, high level sulphide cap atop a buried epithermal system2.

Early indications are that Cuervo mineralization may be epithermal in nature and given the approximate two-kilometre extent of the associated chargeability and size of the gold-till anomaly it more likely represents a bulk system of alteration and mineralization rather than discrete veins.

Cuervo is available for option or sale.

More details on the Cuervo property including a technical presentation and factsheet can be found at https://orogenroyalties.com/project-generation/project-generation/#available-projects





Figure 2: Open ended chargeability in the source region of the Cuervo Gold anomaly

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo. VP Exploration for the Company. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

