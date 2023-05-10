Menü Artikel
i-80 Gold Announces the Results of its 2023 Meeting of Shareholders

14:11 Uhr  |  CNW

RENO, May 10, 2023 - i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of the Company at eight and all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 4, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director

Vote Type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Ron Clayton

For

137,186,282

99.808 %

Withheld

263,596

0.192 %

John Begeman

For

124,877,495

90.853 %

Withheld

12,572,383

9.147 %

Ewan Downie

For

125,544,287

91.338 %

Withheld

11,905,591

8.662 %

John Seaman

For

137,038,759

99.701 %

Withheld

411,119

0.299 %

Eva Bellissimo

For

131,461,888

95.644 %

Withheld

5,987,990

4.356 %

Greg Smith

For

120,911,589

87.968 %

Withheld

16,538,289

12.032 %

Arthur Einav

For

136,015,618

98.957 %

Withheld

1,434,260

1.043 %

Christina McCarthy

For

128,301,588

93.344 %

Withheld

9,148,290

6.656 %

In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

www.i80gold.com

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in i-80's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. i-80 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-announces-the-results-of-its-2023-meeting-of-shareholders-301820860.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp.



Contact
please contact: Ewan Downie - CEO, Matt Gili - President & COO, Matthew Gollat - EVP, Business & Corporate Development, Info@i80gold.com
