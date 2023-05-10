Storm Exploration Completes Option Payment on Gold Standard Project

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2023 - Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the twelve-month option payment in connection with its Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Standard Project located in northwest Ontario. The payment consisted of $20,000 cash and the issuance of 47,619 common shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per share to Messrs. Allan Onchulenko and Peter Gehrels the property vendors.
About Storm Exploration Inc.
Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
