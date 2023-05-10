Durango Reviews BC Copper Properties

Vancouver, May 10, 2023 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") congratulates American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV:AE) for the recent announcement of C$2.96M investment with Teck Resources Ltd. to fund their NAK copper-gold porphyry property located near Smithers, BC.

In 2022, American Eagle announced a 125-meter discovery from surface of 1.02% copper equivalent on its NAK property maiden drill hole. In 2022, on November 8 and 22 Durango announced that it had purchased property adjacent to American Eagle and staked additional prospective properties in the region.

One of the newly staked properties is east of the NAK discovery and covers a BC Mineral Title Online occurrence which reports a few veins of chalcopyrite 5-7.6 cm in width with selected portions of the chalcopyrite assaying 5.49 g/t silver and 10.6% copper with trace gold (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1930, pg. 149). *

Durango holds 3,500 hectares in the Babine area and is continuing to review all the historical reports in conjunction with the reported geology from others working in the area. The area has many forestry roads and is located near past producing mines such as Bell and Granisle, so infrastructure is readily available.

Marcy Kiesman of Durango stated, "While researching the area through historical reports our team has determined that there are reported copper occurrences over a large area in the region which generates great upside potential for Durango. Our geological team is planning its initial visit to the property to try to locate the historical occurrences on our claims."

*The historical reports have not been verified by the Company and therefore should not be relied upon. The technical contents of this press release were approved by Melanie Mackay, P.Geo., professional geologist, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake and Troilus gold camps in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

