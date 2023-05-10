Menü Artikel
West Oak Gold Corp. Outlines New Arsenic-Gold Anomaly at Hedgehog; Samples Include 956 ppb Gold in Soils

19:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, May 10, 2023 - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE:WO) ("West Oak") and Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ETF) ("Eastfield") are pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration completed at the Hedgehog project (located near Barkerville, BC).

The 2022 program, which was conducted in October 2022, was designed to expand on results from the 2021 program which had identified a strong arsenic soil anomaly with strong spot gold values on the eastern corner of the claim.

The 2022 program has expanded the target area which now measures 900 meters in its northeastern extent with a width of 150 to 600 meters and spot gold values to 956 ppb.


The Hedgehog Project, which is fully permitted, is located approximately 12 kilometers north of the community of Barkerville, BC. Exploration models at Hedgehog include lode gold similar to the Cariboo Gold Project owned by Osisko Development Corp. (TSX:ODV) and massive sulfides ("Cyprus Style") similar to Chu Chua, BC. Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project is an advanced stage feasibility level gold project currently going through the provincial Environmental Assessment process and is located ten kilometres south of Hedgehog.

West Oak Gold Corp. may earn a 60% interest in the Hedgehog property by completing $1,750,000 in exploration and making $377,500 in cash and or share payments by the fourth anniversary.

This news release has been reviewed by J.W. Morton P. Geo who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its content.

J.W. Morton, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com

Contact: (604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

.

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
786998
CA27724D1096
www.eastfieldresources.com
