Gold Lion Announces Change of Management

Vancouver, May 10, 2023 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Mark Haywood as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Haywood will help lead Gold Lion's inaugural exploration campaign at its Mia Li-3 Lithium Project in James Bay, QC.

Mr. Haywood has over 25 years of mining industry experience and holds degrees in both Mining Engineering and Law. Mr. Haywood has held progressive career positions with Anglo Gold Ashanti, Goldfields, IAMGold, Ivanhoe, BHP and Placer Pacific at various open-pit and underground mining operations around the world, including leadership positions of Chief Mining Engineer, Mine Manager, and General Manager. Mr. Haywood has held President & CEO and directorship positions with several public and private Canadian exploration and mining corporations since 2008.

Mr. Haywood stated that "The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy is primarily designed to accelerate the domestic exploration, production and supply of critical minerals for the green economy. As one of the significant critical minerals, lithium is Gold Lion's focus, and I'm pleased to be a part of an opportunity for discovery and development in James Bay."

Furthermore, the Company announces that Mr. Lawrence Hay has resigned as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hay will remain with the Company as a director.

Gold Lion also announces it has issued to Mr. Haywood an aggregate of 2,000,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.07 per common share for a period of five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. 500,000 options will vest immediately, and the remainder shall vest quarterly in equal amounts over a one-year term.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its lithium and precious metals focused portfolio including the Mia Li-3 Lithium, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Quebec and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

