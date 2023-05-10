ArcPacific Announces Name Change and New Ticker Symbol

Vancouver, May 10, 2023 - ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a name change to "AVANTE MINING CORP". (the "Name Change") effective Monday, May 15, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the TSXV Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV"). The trading symbol will be changed to "AVA".

The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

About ArcPacific Resources Corp.

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company. ArcPacific owns the option for 100% interest in the TL Nickel Project, 50km from the world class Voisey's Bay Nickel mine in Labrador, Canada, which includes nickel grades in excess of 1% Nickel. The company also owns the LMSL Copper Gold & Silver Project in British Columbia, and holds other highly prospective exploration projects in Canada. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties. For further information, please visit http://www.arcpacific.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and ArcPacific Resources Corp. undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Adrian Smith, CEO and Director

Contact 1-778-331-3816

Adrian Smith asmith1661@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165609