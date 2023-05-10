Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

CALGARY, May 10, 2023 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2023. Each nominee trustee recommended by management and listed in the Trust's information circular and proxy statement dated March 28, 2023, was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:
Trustee
For
Withhold
Peter Grosskopf
14,221,424 (99.36%)
92,143 (0.64%)
E. Mitchell Shier
13,764,080 (96.16%)
549,487 (3.84%)
Stephen King
14,228,252 (99.40%)
85,315 (0.60%)
Robert Bertram
13,758,302 (96.12%)
555,265 (3.88%)
Sophia Langlois
13,880,577 (96.97%)
432,990 (3.03%)
Kim Lynch Proctor
13,863,127 (96.85%)
450,440 (3.15%)
"Alaris would like to thank Jay Ripley for his years of service to Alaris. As a former partner and entrepreneur, Jay brought a different skillset to Alaris that was valued by our board," said Steve King, President and CEO.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris' profile later today.
The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.
