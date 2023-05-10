Osisko Reports Q1 2023 Results

MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.



Highlights - First Quarter of 2023

23,111 GEOs 1 earned, an increase of 27% over the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022 - 18,251);

earned, an increase of 27% over the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022 - 18,251); Revenues from royalties and streams of $59.6 million (Q1 2022 - $50.7 million);

Cash flows generated by operating activities 2 of $45.5 million (Q1 2022 - $40.5 million);

of $45.5 million (Q1 2022 - $40.5 million); Cash margin 3 of $55.5 million or 93% (Q1 2022 - $47.5 million or 94%)

of $55.5 million or 93% (Q1 2022 - $47.5 million or 94%) Net earnings 2 of $20.8 million, $0.11 per basic share (Q1 2022 - $16.8 million, $0.10 per basic share);

of $20.8 million, $0.11 per basic share (Q1 2022 - $16.8 million, $0.10 per basic share); Adjusted earnings 3 of $32.6 million, $0.18 per basic share (Q1 2022 - $24.8 million, $0.15 per basic share);

of $32.6 million, $0.18 per basic share (Q1 2022 - $24.8 million, $0.15 per basic share); Repayment of $15.0 million under the revolving credit facility;

Increase in the cash balance to $119.1 million as at March 31, 2023; and

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.



Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented: "We had a good start to 2023 and expect growth in deliveries over the year as we reap the benefits of ramp-ups at some of our core assets, in addition to the anticipated near-term closing of the CSA transaction, positioning Osisko for another record year.

The catalysts in our portfolio continue to intensify. Agnico Eagle's consolidation of the Canadian Malartic mine provides multiple avenues for further production upside as it studies ways to maximize mill throughput. Further, the partnership between Gold Fields and Osisko Mining on the Windfall project is a tremendous outcome that de-risks an important asset in our portfolio. We congratulate the Osisko Mining team on a great result. More globally, our partners continue to unlock significant value across our shared asset base with an average of over 1.1 million meters drilled per year over the past six years. This value is daylighting itself across the entire portfolio highlighting the free upside embedded within our asset base."

Subsequent to March 31, 2023

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.060 per common share (an increase of 9.1%) payable on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.



Board Renewal

The Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. Norman MacDonald is a new independent candidate for election at its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 7, 2023. Mr. MacDonald has over 25 years of experience working at natural resource focused institutional investment firms. Mr. Charles E. Page, who is nearing the end of his tenure as per the Corporation's policies, will not be standing for re-election. The members of the Board of Directors and management would like to express their appreciation to Mr. Page for his insight and valuable contribution over the years.

Q1 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Osisko provides notice of first quarter 2023 results and webcast and conference call details.

Results Release: Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 after market close



Conference Call: Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 10:00 am ET Dial-in Numbers: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 886 7786

Local and International: 1 (416) 764 8658

Conference ID: 02416869



Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608666&tp_key=f4d17ca2be Replay (available until Sunday, June 11th at 10:00 am ET): North American Toll-Free: 1 (877) 674 7070

Local and International: 1 (416) 764 8692

Playback Passcode: 416869#



Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105

htaylor@osiskogr.com



Notes:

(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces



GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements are converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Gold(i) $1,890 $1,877 Silver(ii) $22.55 $24.01 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3525 1.2662





(i) The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) From continuing operations





(3) Non-IFRS Measures



The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) cash margin (in dollars and in percentage), (ii) adjusted earnings (loss) and (iii) adjusted earnings (loss) per share. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko's operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins and adjusted earnings as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently.

Cash Margin (in dollars and in percentage of revenues)

Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues from continuing operations less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues from continuing operations.

Three months ended

March 31,

2023 2022 $ $ Royalty interests Revenues 39,178 34,989 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (135 ) (94 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 39,043 34,895 Depletion (6,848 ) (6,855 ) Gross profit 32,195 28,040 Stream interests Revenues 20,409 15,700 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (3,906 ) (3,087 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 16,503 12,613 Depletion (6,647 ) (4,443 ) Gross profit 9,856 8,170 Royalty and stream interests

Total cash margin (in dollars) 55,546 47,508 Divided by: total revenues 59,587 50,689 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 93.2 % 93.7 % Total - Gross profit 42,051 36,210

Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share

Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as: net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain items: foreign exchange gain (loss), impairment of assets (including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates), gains (losses) on disposal of assets, unrealized gain (loss) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, deferred income tax expense (recovery), transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses).

Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings (loss) divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Three months ended

March 31,

2023 2022 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $

$

Net earnings from continuing operations 20,848 16,804 Adjustments: Impairment of assets 271 520 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 18 (876 ) Unrealized net (gain) loss on investments (2,097 ) 5,840 Share of loss (income) of associates 6,145 (2,604 ) Deferred income tax expense 7,460 5,159 Adjusted earnings 32,645 24,843 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding (000's) 184,719 166,926 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.18 0.15



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, production estimates of Osisko's assets (including increase of production), timely developments of mining properties over which Osisko has royalties, streams, offtakes and investments, management's expectations regarding Osisko's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, production costs, carrying value of assets, ability to continue to pay dividend, requirements for additional capital, business prospects and opportunities future demand for and fluctuation of prices of commodities (including outlook on gold, silver, diamonds, other commodities) currency markets and general market conditions. In addition, statements and estimates (including data in tables) relating to mineral reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of Osisko, and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation, (i) with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; risks related to: (a) the operators of the properties, (b) timely development, permitting, construction, commencement of production, ramp-up (including operating and technical challenges), (c) differences in rate and timing of production from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators, (d) differences in conversion rate from resources to reserves and ability to replace resources, (e) the unfavorable outcome of any challenges or litigation relating title, permit or license, (f) hazards and uncertainty associated with the business of exploring, development and mining including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest or other uninsured risks; with respect to external factors: (a) fluctuations in the prices of the commodities that drive royalties, streams, offtakes and investments held by Osisko, (b) fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, (c) regulatory changes by national and local governments, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held, (d) continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and (e) responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Osisko's business, operations and financial condition; with respect to internal factors: (a) business opportunities that may or not become available to, or are pursued by Osisko or (b) the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the absence of significant change in the Corporation's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC") status; the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended and, with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, (i) the ongoing operation of the properties by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and with public disclosure (including forecast of production), (ii) the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties (including expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production), (iii) no adverse development in respect of any significant property, (iv) that statements and estimates relating to mineral reserves and resources by owners and operators are accurate and (v) the implementation of an adequate plan for integration of acquired assets.

For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 119,084 90,548 Short-term investments 1,644 - Amounts receivable 8,871 11,700 Other assets 3,201 2,546 132,800 104,794 Non-current assets Investments in associates 318,460 319,763 Other investments 72,184 73,504 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,364,329 1,378,253 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 9,763 8,783 2,008,740 1,996,301 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,811 6,825 Dividends payable 10,160 10,121 Lease liabilities 1,085 921 15,056 17,867 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 7,688 6,701 Long-term debt 134,370 147,950 Deferred income taxes 92,564 86,572 249,678 259,090 Equity Share capital 2,087,576 2,076,070 Contributed surplus 78,835 77,295 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,552 47,435 Deficit (452,901 ) (463,589 ) 1,759,062 1,737,211 2,008,740 1,996,301



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 $ $ Revenues 59,587 50,689 Cost of sales (4,041 ) (3,181 ) Depletion (13,495 ) (11,298 ) Gross profit 42,051 36,210 Other operating expenses General and administrative (6,209 ) (4,836 ) Business development (1,496 ) (1,421 ) Operating income 34,346 29,953 Interest income 2,063 1,108 Finance costs (2,870 ) (5,926 ) Foreign exchange gain 19 818 Share of (loss) income of associates (6,145 ) 2,604 Other gains (Iosses), net 1,826 (6,360 ) Earnings before income taxes 29,239 22,197 Income tax expense (8,391 ) (5,393 ) Net earnings from continuing operations 20,848 16,804 Net loss from discontinued operations - (22,333 ) Net earnings (loss) 20,848 (5,529 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders 20,848 326 Non-controlling interests - (5,855 )





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)