Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

01:44 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien's 12 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent)

Votes Against (percent)

Christopher M. Burley

95.86%

4.14%

Maura J. Clark

95.57%

4.43%

Russell K. Girling

93.30%

6.70%

Michael J. Hennigan

91.15%

8.85%

Miranda C. Hubbs

95.80%

4.20%

Raj S. Kushwaha

95.56%

4.44%

Alice D. Laberge

95.84%

4.16%

Consuelo E. Madere

95.53%

4.47%

Keith G. Martell

96.03%

3.97%

Aaron W. Regent

94.45%

5.55%

Ken A. Seitz

99.66%

0.34%

Nelson L.C. Silva

95.78%

4.22%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.71%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.29%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 95.21%
Votes Against (percent): 4.79%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.



Contact

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Investors@nutrien.com

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


