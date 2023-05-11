TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 9, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AMI 2 Athabasca Minerals Inc. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year 2022/12/31 PER 2 Peruvian Metals Corp.











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ANKH II CAPITAL INC. ("AUNK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated February 14, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective February 15, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on May 12, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $404,180 (4,041,800 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, May 12, 2023, the Common shares will

be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange

pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding

the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,041,801 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,395,001 common shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUNK.P CUSIP Number: 03539 U 10 7 Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Options: 404,180 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 14, 2023.

Company Contact: Roger Milad Company Address: 20th Floor, 250 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC VC6 3R8 Company Phone Number: (604) 690-2680 Company Email Address: roger@friendshipfoods.net

________________________________________

Newport Exploration Ltd. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: June 12, 2023

Record Date: May 26, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: May 25 2023

________________________________________

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated February 26, 2023, between Paycore Minerals Inc. ("Paycore") and i-80 Gold Corp. ("i-80"), pursuant to which i-80 acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Paycore by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Paycore shareholders will receive 0.68 of an i-80 common share for each Paycore's common share held. Additionally, all outstanding options and warrants of Paycore will be exchanged into securities of i-80 in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by Paycore shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2023, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on May 2, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on May 5, 2023.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, May 11, 2023, the common shares of Paycore will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to Paycore's management information circular dated March 27, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated February 27, 2023, April 25, 2023, and May 8, 2023.

________________________________________

23/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,375,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares

1,500,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per FT share

$0.72 per NFT share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,036,000 NFT shares and

40,000 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000 NFT shares









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,320 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on April 27, 2023, and May 10, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,457,143 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,457,143

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 9, 2023.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 mai 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 1 mai 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 1 457 143 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,14 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) # d'actions Souscription totale des initiés existants 1 1 457 143

Honoraire d'intermédiation : N/A

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mai 2023.

________________________________________

GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to asset purchase agreement dated April 13, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between General Assembly Holdings Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold all its frozen pizza business to the Purchaser.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Company is satisfied by the Purchaser assuming approximately $2.98-million debt obligations of the Company, including approximately $1.76-million of debt owing to the arm's length creditors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 14, 2023.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on October 1, 2021. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of U.S.$3,795,681 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of U.S.$3,795,681.

Agents: Roth Capital Partners, LLC



Offering: 1,106,864 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of

U.S.$3.43 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of U.S.

$104,381 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021, the Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022, and the news release dated April 10, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

HAVILAND ENVIRO CORP. ("HEC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, May 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023, April 12, 2023 and April 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 33,357,104 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 33,357,104 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,357,104 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 149 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 147,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $222,321.03 NA 823,410

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 3, 2023 and April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("MTA")

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), on May 12, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System ("Instrument") and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 ("ATM Offering"), the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under ATM Offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $4,603,454 pursuant to the ATM Offering from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $4,603,454.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital

Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.



Offering: 664,966 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") on an

aggregate basis during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with a simple average

sale price of $6.86 per Share.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash commission of

$115,086 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 21, 2023 and May 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,881,167 units



Purchase Price: $0.60 per unit



Warrants: 6,881,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,881,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 349,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $58,240 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 26, 2023 and May 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement and the disposition of certain royalty interests announced on March 6, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $1,000,000 in principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures

("Convertible Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible into units ("Units") of the Company consisting of one (1) common

share in the capital of the Company and one-half (0.5) of one (1) common share purchase

warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") at $0.05 of principal

outstanding per Unit for the first twelve (12) months from date of issuance and, thereafter,

convertible at a conversion price of $0.10 until the Maturity Date (as defined below)



Maturity date: Three (3) years from the date of issuance



Warrants Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an

exercise price of $0.10 until the Maturity Date



Interest rate: 10% per annum, accruing quarterly and payable annually in arrears



Additional terms: Each subscriber was entitled to receive 0.01% royalty interest on the

Company's annual gross production from future well assets on the Austin Chalk formation

to be acquired for every $10,000 in principal amount of Convertible Debentures subscribed for under the offering. An aggregate of 0.70% of royalty interests was issued under the offering to

non-insiders.



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principle Amount of

Convertible Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OUTCROP SILVER AND GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 4, 2023, the Company filed a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 27, 2021. The prospectus supplement was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by each of the provinces and territories of Canada Securities Commissions, other than Quebec, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec. The short form base shelf prospectus was filed with and receipted in all provinces and territories of Canada.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 10, 2023, for gross proceeds of $4,524,250.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 18,097,000 units. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one share

purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable into one common share.



Unit Price: $0.25 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.35 per share for two years from closing.



Agents' Warrants: 1,085,820 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.25

per share for two years from closing.

The Agents were also paid a $271,455 cash commission from the gross proceeds of the offering.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:49 a.m. PST, May 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PANTERA SILVER CORP. (''PNTR'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:



10,298,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 11, 2023 New Exercise Date of Warrants: March 11, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $ 0.20



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,423,500 Common Shares with 10,423,500 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 10,423,500 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 09, 2021. Of the 10,423,500 warrants originally issued 125,000 warrants have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

Number of Warrants: 1,500,000 shares Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 22, 2023 New Exercise Date of Warrants: March 11, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $ 0.20



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,500,000 Common Shares with 1,500,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 1,500,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 22, 2021.

_____________________________________

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:50 a.m. PST, May 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,055,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.05 per unit



Warrants: 6,055,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,055,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,900 N/A 298,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,233,824

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21, 2022 (amended to May 21, 2023)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21,2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,247,058 shares with 7,623,529 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletin dated April 20, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Amending Agreement dated September 30, 2022 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties ("Optionor") with regards to the option agreement to acquire the Hansen Prospect located in Northern Quebec.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company and the Optionor have agreed to amend certain considerations payable as part of the earn-in schedule as follows:

$10,000 cash payable by October 1, 2022;

$15,000 cash and 250,000 Shares payable by December 31, 2022;

$25,000 cash and 250,000 Shares payable by October 1, 2023;

$20,000 cash payable by October 1, 2024;

$200,000 in Expenditures on or before October 31, 2024.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20, 2022, April 25, 2023, and May 9, 2023.

________________________________________

Visionary Gold Corp. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,775,521 Units at $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.14 per share for a 3 year period to settle outstanding debt for $474,286.44

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Unit Aggregate # of

Units









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $474,286.44 $0.07 6,775,521

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange