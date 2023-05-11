Paris, 11th May 2023, 8.45am CET

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet accelerates its CSR commitment with the launch of the first audit within the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance system

Eramet has chosen to independently assess the CSR performance of its operational sites through the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA). The voluntary IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining makes it possible for independent audit firms to transparently assess a mining operation according to internationally-recognized best-practice criteria. After having carried out a self-assessment at the end of 2022, Eramet has signed agreements to begin the independent evaluation of its Eramet Grande Côte Opérations (GCO) site in Senegal. The launch of this external assessment by an IRMA trained third party audit firm will enable Eramet to be among the first mining groups to demonstrate its public commitment to the IRMA process.

Finalized in 2018, the IRMA Standard establishes an international standard to assess the performance of operating mines from a social and environmental point of view. This standard was developed over a ten-year period through a public consultation process involving more than 100 entities and various organizations, including mining companies, customers and downstream end-users of mining products, NGOs, unions and communities.

Equal stakeholder governance (NGOs, international trade unions, buyers, host communities, representatives of the financial sector and mining companies) sets IRMA apart from industry-run standards, helps ensure its legitimacy, and guarantees the high level of requirement of the standard as well as the transparency of the mine assessment process.

For several years, Eramet has been committed to a voluntary approach to progress that puts corporate social responsibility at the heart of its strategy and activities. It is reflected in its corporate purpose: To become a reference in the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources, for 'living well' together. The launch of this external audit marks another important step in the Group's approach. The IRMA Standard's criteria cover all the aspects retained by Eramet in its CSR roadmap in terms of occupational safety, community relations, environmental protection, human rights and governance.

In committing to an IRMA assessment of our GCO operations, Eramet welcomes feedback from stakeholders and encourages broad engagement of community members, workers, NGOs, our customers, investors and others. Through this increased dialogue we hope to better understand areas where we can further improve performance. Once the assessment process begins, contact information for the audit firm will be made available on IRMA's website and any interested stakeholder may sign up to share perspectives or ask to be added to an update list.

After this first external audit in Senegal, Eramet aims to engage all its mining sites in this independent verification process by 2027.

Virginie de Chassey, Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "Creating the conditions for sustainable performance requires a rigorous approach that meets the strictest international standards. By choosing IRMA, we want to be demanding and transparent in all the ecosystems in which we operate."

Press kit available here.

Calendar

23.05.2023: Shareholders' General Meeting

26.07.2023: Publication of 2023 half-year results

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

