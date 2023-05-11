York Harbour Metals Launches Field Program; Geological Mapping, Soil Sampling, and Testing Numerous Outcrops at Bottom Brook Rare Earth Project

Toronto, May 11, 2023 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to announce the launch of a field exploration program designed to carry out exploration programs that will include geological mapping as well as testing and sample outcrops for rare earth metals at the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Project in northwestern Newfoundland. This program is part of our ongoing effort to expand our technical databases and outlining new drill targets for initial testing this summer.

The field exploration program will focus on several target areas that include areas where geological studies have indicated the presence of rare earth metals as well as new potential discovery areas. The program will involve detailed geological mapping, prospecting, and sampling of outcrops to identify the mineralization patterns of rare earth metals. The exploration team consists of experienced geologists and exploration professionals who will be using the latest technologies and techniques to carry out the program efficiently and with an aim to move known and potentially mineralized target to the drill-ready stage as quickly as possible.

The significance of rare earth metals is growing exponentially, with these elements being integral to high-tech products, including smartphones, electric vehicles, wind turbines, medical equipment, and various areas of military hardware. The booming demand for these commodities underscores the necessity of ensuring a sustainable and dependable supply chain as the world races towards electrification.

"The launch of this field exploration program is an exciting milestone for our company," said Bruce Durham, President and CEO. "We are dedicated to responsibly exploring and developing our critical minerals projects. This program represents a significant step towards our goal of identifying a new deposit and securing a reliable supply of rare earth metals. The field exploration program is expected to run for the next few months in advance of a planned drilling program that we expect to kick off later in the summer. The results of the initial program will guide our decisions regarding the drilling of the various targets we develop."

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Rare Earth Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets through property-wide prospecting, focused soil sampling, and geological mapping. A substantial drill program is scheduled for this year.

