Northern Superior Reports 2.13 G/T Gold Over 31.4 Metres and 4.84 G/T Gold Over 3.9 Metres From the Red Fox Zone of the Philibert Project

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF) is pleased to report the remaining assay results from the Red Fox Zone (see Figures 1 and 2) of the Philibert gold property (see press release dated January 11, 2023), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

12 Holes Remain Pending from other zones;

DDH PB-22-417 returned 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southeastern extent of the Red Fox zone;

DDH PB-22-375 returned 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres from 90.6 to 94.5 metres from the western limit of the Red Fox Zone; and

DDH PB-22-372A returned 4.44 g/t Au over 2.5 metres from 79.2 to 81.7 metres extension of the Red Fox Zone to the northwest.

Simon Marcotte, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior, commented: "The results communicated today continue to demonstrate the exceptional grade and width of the Red Fox Zone. With the campaign uncovering this new high-grade area, we see a clear opportunity to extend near surface mineralization along strike and down plunge towards the east-southeast. Moreover, the drill holes investigating the western extent of the Red Fox Zone have revealed that it remains open in that direction, providing a significant opportunity for the Company to expand the mineralized corridor in the future. Overall, these results continue to demonstrate the significant potential of Philibert as we continue to progress towards a maiden NI-43-101 resource calculation, which we believe will establish Philibert as a pilar in the rapidly emerging Chibougamau gold camp."

Philibert Drill Program

Northern Superior is reporting results today for eleven drill holes which include the last remaining drill holes that tested the Red Fox Zone. (Please refer to Appendix 1 below for the complete results of the drill program on the Red Fox Zone.) This zone is part of the northwestern footwall located within the 3-kilometre long Philibert mineralized corridor. To date, the Red Fox Zone has been defined over 650 metres along strike and up to 525 metres vertical depth (see Figure 1 and 2 and Table 1).

Today's results include drill hole PB-22-417, returning 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southern extent of the Red Fox Zone (see Figure 3 and 4). In this area the Company already reported some impressive results, including drill hole PB-22-336 (see Royal Fox Gold Inc. press release dated May 18, 2022) with 1.69 g/t Au over 35.6 metres from 26.5 to 62.1 metres.

Another five drill holes tested the western extension of the Red Fox Zone, with drill hole PB-22-375 returning 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres from 90.6 to 94.5 metres. The Company is keen to expand the strike of the Red Fox Zone to the west and down dip in the next drill program. Drill holes PB-22-370, PB-22-378 and PB-22-354 were designed to test the southern surface extent of mineralization in the west and appear to have been drilled south of the surface extent of the mineralized zone. Drill hole PB-22-361A was the most eastern drill hole to test the Red Fox Zone, which intersected 1.78 g/t Au over 6.5 metres, connecting the mineralized zone to the Arctic Fox Zone.

Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong ankerite and silica alteration, cut by dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization.

Table 1: Reported Results Red Fox Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone PB-22-342 90.5 97.9 7.4 0.71 Red Fox including 91.3 93.0 1.7 2.33 Red Fox PB-22-354 49.2 50.2 1.0 0.45 Red Fox and 108.2 109.0 0.8 0.56 Red Fox PB-22-357 102.9 105.0 2.1 1.14 Red Fox and 122.0 135.0 13.0 0.81 Red Fox including 124.0 125.0 1.0 2.87 Red Fox PB-22-361A 24.5 26.5 2.0 0.68 Red Fox and 48.8 55.3 6.5 1.78 Red Fox including 51.0 52.0 1.0 7.27 Red Fox and 91.0 92.0 1.0 1.01 Red Fox and 99.0 100.2 1.2 1.55 Red Fox PB-22-370 17.2 18.3 1.1 2.24 Red Fox - Extension and 41.6 42.1 0.5 0.90 Red Fox - Extension and 49.0 50.8 1.8 2.22 Red Fox - Extension and 71.7 73.1 1.4 0.71 Red Fox - Extension PB-22-372A 79.2 81.7 2.5 4.44 Red Fox - Extension including 79.7 80.5 0.8 7.43 Red Fox - Extension and 94.1 95.5 1.4 0.56 Red Fox - Extension PB-22-375 30.8 33.4 2.6 0.45 Red Fox - Extension and 38.6 39.2 0.6 0.77 Red Fox - Extension and 42.4 52.8 10.4 0.51 Red Fox - Extension including 43.5 44.6 1.1 1.25 Red Fox - Extension and 90.6 94.5 3.9 4.84 Red Fox - Extension including 90.6 92.3 1.7 10.66 Red Fox - Extension PB-22-378 28.5 29.5 1.0 0.56 Red Fox PB-22-380 187.0 207.5 20.5 0.42 Red Fox including 198.5 207.5 9.0 0.72 Red Fox and including 204.5 205.5 1.0 2.60 Red Fox and 240.0 248.0 8.0 0.67 Red Fox including 240.0 241.0 1.0 2.62 Red Fox and 267.5 269.5 2.0 3.55 Red Fox PB-22-401 239.7 240.4 0.7 1.17 Red Fox and 261.5 270.0 8.5 0.48 Red Fox including 268.7 270.0 1.3 1.72 Red Fox PB-22-417 25.0 56.4 31.4 2.13 Red Fox including 36.0 41.0 5.0 3.55 Red Fox including 48.0 53.0 5.0 6.90 Red Fox including 51.0 52.0 1.0 16.50 Red Fox and 68.8 81.0 12.2 0.85 Red Fox including 70.0 71.0 1.0 5.26 Red Fox

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for the Red Fox Zone.

Figure 2: Longitudinal view of the Red Fox Zone - looking northeast vertical.

Figure 3: Section L11840W Looking Northwest with PB-22-417, PB-22-357 and PB-22-401 from the current release. Section width 65 metres.

Figure 4: Photo of PB-22-417 - Red Fox Zone 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres; (showing 36.0 to 56.4 metres)

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Gold Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association ("AEMQ") in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) has been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. Northern Superior owns 75% of the Philibert Project while SOQUEM owns the remaining 25%. The Company has an option to increase its ownership to 100%; details of the option agreement with SOQUEM can be found in the corporate presentation. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au) (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au (Northern Superior Resources, Chevrier Project NI 43-101, November 2022). Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au (Northern Superior Resources, Croteau Est Project NI 43-101, September 2015). References for technical NI 43-101 reports can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under company Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or to SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA

President and Chief Executive Office

Tel: (647) 801-7273

info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Appendix One

Table 1 - Drill Program Red Fox Zone - Complete Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Metal Factor Zone Press Release PB-22-323B 372.0 400.0 28.0 1.45 41 Red Fox Reported 11-Mar-22 including 372.0 382.0 10.0 2.01 20 Red Fox Reported 11-Mar-22 and 454.0 454.6 0.6 2.59 2 Red Fox Reported 11-Mar-22 PB-22-327A 430.0 431.0 1.0 2.68 3 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 490.3 497.3 7.0 2.58 18 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 511.2 524.8 13.6 1.70 23 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 516.9 519.3 2.4 4.36 10 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-335 15.7 55.0 39.3 0.85 33 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 15.7 28.7 13.0 1.10 14 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and including 39.7 55.0 15.3 1.00 15 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-336 26.5 62.1 35.6 1.69 60 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 30.0 43.0 13.0 3.06 40 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and including 51.0 53.0 2.0 4.77 10 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-337A 30.4 49.4 19.0 0.95 18 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 43.8 48.4 4.6 1.55 7 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-338 34.5 48.0 13.5 0.57 8 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-340 13.9 15.8 1.9 1.42 3 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 45.0 63.0 18.0 0.53 10 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 62.0 63.0 1.0 2.09 2 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 73.0 75.0 2.0 0.94 2 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-341 91.0 96.0 5.0 1.13 6 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 93.0 95.0 2.0 1.99 4 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 113.7 123.0 9.3 0.58 5 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 113.7 115.0 1.3 2.39 3 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-342 90.5 97.9 7.4 0.71 5 Red Fox Current Press Release including 91.3 93.0 1.7 2.33 4 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-344 71.1 92.9 21.8 0.66 14 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 71.1 84.4 13.3 0.92 12 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 103.4 115.4 12.0 0.30 4 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-348 41.0 42.0 1.0 1.07 1 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 67.5 92.0 24.5 0.87 21 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 67.5 77.0 9.5 0.91 9 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 85.0 92.0 7.0 1.64 11 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-352A 39.0 41.0 2.0 1.03 2 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 73.0 74.0 1.0 1.56 2 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 90.5 95.5 5.0 1.25 6 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 including 90.5 91.5 1.0 4.88 5 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-354 49.2 50.2 1.0 0.45 0 Red Fox Current Press Release and 108.2 109.0 0.8 0.56 0 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-357 102.9 105.0 2.1 1.14 2 Red Fox Current Press Release and 122.0 135.0 13.0 0.81 11 Red Fox Current Press Release including 124.0 125.0 1.0 2.87 3 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-361A 24.5 26.5 2.0 0.68 1 Red Fox Current Press Release and 48.8 55.3 6.5 1.78 12 Red Fox Current Press Release including 51.0 52.0 1.0 7.27 7 Red Fox Current Press Release and 91.0 92.0 1.0 1.01 1 Red Fox Current Press Release and 99.0 100.2 1.2 1.55 2 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-364 102.5 115.5 13.0 1.10 14 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 and 139.0 142.0 3.0 0.94 3 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-366 48.0 50.3 2.3 0.79 2 Red Fox Reported 18-May-22 PB-22-370 17.2 18.3 1.1 2.24 2 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 41.6 42.1 0.5 0.90 0 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 49.0 50.8 1.8 2.22 4 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 71.7 73.1 1.4 0.71 1 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release PB-22-372A 79.2 81.7 2.5 4.44 11 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release including 79.7 80.5 0.8 7.43 6 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 94.1 95.5 1.4 0.56 1 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release PB-22-375 30.8 33.4 2.6 0.45 1 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 38.6 39.2 0.6 0.77 0 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 42.4 52.8 10.4 0.51 5 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release including 43.5 44.6 1.1 1.25 1 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release and 90.6 94.5 3.9 4.84 19 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release including 90.6 92.3 1.7 10.66 18 Red Fox - Extension Current Press Release PB-22-378 28.5 29.5 1.0 0.56 1 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-380 187.0 207.5 20.5 0.42 9 Red Fox Current Press Release including 198.5 207.5 9.0 0.72 6 Red Fox Current Press Release and including 204.5 205.5 1.0 2.60 3 Red Fox Current Press Release and 240.0 248.0 8.0 0.67 5 Red Fox Current Press Release including 240.0 241.0 1.0 2.62 3 Red Fox Current Press Release and 267.5 269.5 2.0 3.55 7 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-401 239.7 240.4 0.7 1.17 1 Red Fox Current Press Release and 261.5 270.0 8.5 0.48 4 Red Fox Current Press Release including 268.7 270.0 1.3 1.72 2 Red Fox Current Press Release PB-22-417 25.0 56.4 31.4 2.13 67 Red Fox Current Press Release including 36.0 41.0 5.0 3.55 18 Red Fox Current Press Release including 48.0 53.0 5.0 6.90 35 Red Fox Current Press Release including 51.0 52.0 1.0 16.50 17 Red Fox Current Press Release and 68.8 81.0 12.2 0.85 10 Red Fox Current Press Release including 70.0 71.0 1.0 5.26 5 Red Fox Current Press Release

Table 2 - Drill Program Red Fox Zone - Drillhole Table

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) PB-22-323B 527892.9 5481513 386.8 210 50 155.8 PB-22-327A 527968.1 5481554 388.2 210 55 597.0 PB-22-335 527744.9 5480862 379.7 210 45 66.0 PB-22-336 527709.5 5480882 378.8 210 55 72.0 PB-22-337A 527667.8 5480886 378.8 210 50 69.0 PB-22-338 527625.4 5480899 378.6 210 55 57.0 PB-22-340 527609.9 5480946 379.2 210 50 87.0 PB-22-341 527631.8 5481063 379.9 210 50 138.0 PB-22-342 527594.5 5481083 379.6 210 55 141.0 PB-22-344 528001.8 5480922 379.2 210 42 150.0 PB-22-348 527550 5481080 379.2 210 60 144.0 PB-22-352A 527513.2 5481104 379.4 210 45 141.0 PB-22-354 527472.5 5481178 380.3 210 45 141.0 PB-22-357 527736.5 5481009 381.1 210 58 162.0 PB-22-361A 527805.6 5480894 379.9 210 55 120.0 PB-22-364 527797.8 5480966 380.6 210 58 171.0 PB-22-366 527893.4 5480922 380.3 210 52 201.0 PB-22-370 527339.0 5481114 378.9 210 45 81.0 PB-22-372A 527369 5481166 379.6 210 50 120.0 PB-22-375 527321.6 5481238 379.2 210 50 132.0 PB-22-378 527394 5481129 379.1 210 50 90.0 PB-22-380 527614 5481264 381.87 210 60 276.0 PB-22-401 527864 5481217 385.2 210 70 333.0 PB-22-417 527714 5480883 378.6 210 85 111.0

Drill hole collar coordinates in NAD 83 UTM Zone 17

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754124/Northern-Superior-Reports-213-GT-Gold-Over-314-Metres-and-484-GT-Gold-Over-39-Metres-From-the-Red-Fox-Zone-of-the-Philibert-Project