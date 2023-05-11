Newcrest Announces Exclusivity period with Newmont extended

Melbourne, May 11, 2023 - Further to the ASX announcement dated 14 April 2023, Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) provides the following update on the revised conditional and non-binding proposal from Newmont Corp. (Newmont) to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Newcrest, by way of a scheme of arrangement (Revised Proposal).
On 14 April 2023, Newcrest announced that it had granted Newmont exclusivity until 11:59pm on 11 May 2023 to allow Newmont to conduct confirmatory due diligence on an exclusive basis.
Newmont has substantially completed due diligence and Newcrest has agreed to extend Newmont's exclusivity until 11:59pm on 18 May 2023 on the same terms as previously announced, to provide further time for Newmont to complete its due diligence and submit a binding offer.
There is no certainty that the Revised Proposal will result in a binding offer for consideration by shareholders.
Newcrest will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
